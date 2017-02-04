Jung Ho Kang has agreed to participate in the treatment program recommended to him by the joint panel that evaluated him after his most recent drunk driving arrest, according to his agent, Alan Nero.

The most recent collective bargaining agreement, which expired in December, mandated an appearance before a joint treatment board when “a Player is arrested or charged by law enforcement authorities with driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, or any other criminal violation relating to the use of alcohol.” The program is not believed to have changed in the new CBA.

Participation in any recommended treatment program is voluntary, and declining to participate will not result in discipline, but “The Player’s participation in any Treatment Program shall be considered as a mitigating factor in any discipline imposed by either the Club or the Office of the Commissioner.”

Kang left the scene of a DUI accident after crashing into a guard rail Dec. 2 in Seoul, South Korea. A friend of Kang’s, identified only by the surname Yoo, said they were driving the car, but an analysis of the car’s black box identified Kang as the driver.

This incident was Kang’s third DUI arrest in South Korea. His license has been revoked. South Korean police handed the case over to prosecutors last month and were seeking an indictment.

General manager Neal Huntington recently said he expects Kang to report to spring training as scheduled. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 17.

“Still working through the process,” Huntington said Monday. “The expectation is that [Kang] will arrive and be ready to go. But until that happens, there’s always a chance that we could hit a snag.”

A State Department official told the Post-Gazette in December that the consular officer reviewing visa cases might require a medical examination to determine whether there is a visa ineligibility if someone has been charged with drunk driving. Kang received a work visa and played for the Pirates in 2015 and ’16 year after the two previous DUIs. The official said the State Department cannot discuss individual visa cases.

Kang was removed from South Korea’s World Baseball Classic roster last month. He has not yet been punished by Major League Baseball or the Pirates.

He was also under a Chicago police investigation for an alleged sexual assault in June. He has not been charged in that case.

