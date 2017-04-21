Individual tickets for the Penguins’ first two home games in their second-round playoff series will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Approximately 2,000 tickets for each game will be available.

The Penguins will face the winner of the Washington-Toronto playoff series, which is tied, 2-2.

Games 1 and 2 will be at PPG Paints Arena if they face the Maple Leafs, but the first two home dates will be Games 3 and 4 if the Penguins are matched against the Capitals.

The team is encouraging fans to purchase tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com, but they also will be available at the arena box office and by calling TicketMaster at 1-800-745-3000.

The Penguins closed out their opening-round series against Columbus with a 5-2 victory against the Blue Jackets Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena — pushing the Penguins through to the Eastern Conference semifinals.