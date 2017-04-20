The Penguins would have preferred not to play a hockey game Thursday night.

They would have liked to close their first-round series in Columbus Tuesday night in Game 4.

But since the Blue Jackets took that one to cut the Penguins’ series lead to 3-1, the teams will reconvene at 7 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are happy to be returning home and have no desire to go back to Columbus for a potential Game 6.

“It’s huge,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. “The fourth one is always the toughest to get. To be back home and have a chance to do it is big. We’ve had a lot of success at home.”

Fleury’s not lying. The Penguins’ 66 points at home this season tied Washington for the most in the NHL.

Last year, they were 9-4 on home ice in their run to the Stanley Cup and finished their first three series in Pittsburgh.

“That’s going to be huge for us,” winger Patric Hornqvist said. “It’s always fun to play in front of our home fans. They’ve been really loud here in playoffs. We’re all looking forward to tomorrow and putting the last game behind us.”

The Penguins are hoping a return home will help in one specific area. The Blue Jackets have outshot the Penguins by a combined 56-27 (14-6.75, on average) in the first period of Games 1 through 4.

In the first three games, the Penguins were able to weather the storm and take control of the game in its latter stages, but that doesn’t mean they necessarily want to stick to that plan.

“We’d like to get a better start, I think I’ve said that a couple of times,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Certainly, we’ve got to act on it. I think it’s about being ready from the drop of the puck. It’s a mindset. It’s not a wait-and-see approach. I think we’ve got to be ready to dictate the terms from the very first puck drop. If we do that, then we can grab hold of the momentum.”

The Penguins are hoping 18,000 yellow-clad fans will help, even if it didn’t in Games 1 and 2.

“You always feed off the energy from your crowd,” center Sidney Crosby said. “You get a little boost being at home that way. You build confidence when you win games. Probably a combination of different things, but there’s a certain level of confidence you want to have at home, and we’ve been able to play with that.”

Closing out this first round series at home Thursday could have some long-term benefits, too — aside from the obvious one of extending their Stanley Cup defense at least a few more weeks.

Washington and Toronto appear to be head for a potential six- or seven-game series in their first-round matchup, which means a win Thursday could give the Penguins a few extra days of rest before they have to pick things up again for the Eastern Conference semifinals next week.

Last year, they had four days off between the first and second round, two days off before the conference final and three days before the Stanley Cup final.

If they win Thursday, they could be in line for as many as five days off before Game 1 against the Capitals or Maple Leafs.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but it’s a grind,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “It takes a lot out of your body. I just think extra rest days are important, any time in the season. Especially at this time, it’s going to come in handy if you get it.”

Like Maatta said, though, first things first Thursday against Columbus.

“You feel the energy,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “You go out there, see the towels waving. It’s a cool atmosphere, it’s fun to play in. Obviously, we didn’t want a Game 5, but we’re excited to have it here back on home ice. Try to get it done here.”

