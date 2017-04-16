COLUMBUS, Ohio — Through the first two games of their opening-round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins had to weather a few first-period storms caused by sluggish starts.

Whatever transpired here Sunday evening turned out to be more of a monsoon, but the Penguins sandbagged and tarped their way to a 5-4 overtime victory at Nationwide Arena, taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Columbus. The Penguins have a chance to sweep.

Jake Guentzel was the hero on this night, scoring the winning goal at 13:10 of overtime off a feed from Sidney Crosby to complete his hat trick. So far in the postseason, Guentzel, 22, has been absolutely unfazed.

Starting slower than the Penguins would like has not necessarily been an issue confined to the postseason.

While they led the NHL in both second- and third-period goals this season, the 67 first-period goals the Penguins produced during the regular season ranked just 11th.

Not horrible but not great, either. Something, surely, they'll want to correct before they get too far along here in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Several Penguins players spoke before Sunday’s game and agreed that a good start would be imperative. That didn’t happen. It turned out to be pretty much the opposite.

Cam Atkinson scored 11 seconds in, taking advantage of a neutral-zone turnover for the Penguins and poking the rebound of Brandon Dubinsky’s shot past Fleury. Things didn’t get much better, either.

Atkinson picked up his second goal of the game at 5:02, forcing a Crosby turnover and beating Fleury with a backhander.

With Matt Cullen off the ice for slashing, the Blue Jackets scored their first power-play goal of the series when Zach Werenski found the top-right corner of the net from above the left circle at 6:10, pushing the Blue Jackets’ early edge to 3-1.

Columbus held a 14-11 edge in shots on goal in the first, bringing their total through three games in that category to 42-21.

The general consensus among those who spoke on the better-start issue was that they expected the Blue Jackets to get a boost from their home crowd. As expected, Columbus got plenty of juice from a building that was rocking with life.

What the Blue Jackets probably didn’t expect, however, was to have the Penguins bungle a few decisions in their own zone, leading to more than a few scoring chances.

Guentzel provided one of the few bright spots for the Penguins. On one skate, he beat Sergei Bobrovsky with the carom of Ron Hainsey’s shot from a sharp angle to tie the score, 1-1, at 3:17.

Nick Bonino took a puck to his jaw or right cheek, but he was able to return, sporting a piece of protective equipment attached to his helmet.

The Penguins turned things around in the second period, managing the puck better and forcing the Blue Jackets to chase.

Bryan Rust enjoyed the reward for the Penguins’ efforts, scoring on a deflection from in tight at 5:21 to make it 3-2. That goal gave Rust six in his past 11 postseason games.

The tying goal brought with it plenty of controversy. Phil Kessel’s shot rode up Werenski’s stick and hit him in the face. He fell to the ice, as blood spilled onto the ice around him — there was eventually a trail to the Columbus bench.

Officials didn’t stop play, however, because the Penguins maintained possession of the puck — the right call, at least according to the rulebook, although officials have used their discretion to blow a play dead in similar situations.

Such inaction, of course, did not sit well with Blue Jackets players or their fans.

Rust picked up his second of the game at 6:35 on a puck that trickled through Bobrovsky’s legs.

The Penguins continued to apply more pressure when Columbus was assessed a penalty for too many men on the ice. Kessel set up Malkin on Bobrovsky’s doorstep. Patric Hornqvist had another whack.

In a dominant second period, the Penguins wound up out-shooting Columbus, 19-8.

Guentzel put the Penguins ahead, 4-3, at 11:48 of the third period, on the power play, when he banked a puck in off Bobrovsky.

The goal gave him three goals so far in the postseason. He’s produced multiple points in five of his past six outings and has scored in seven of his past eight when you trace back to the regular season.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Brandon Dubinsky finished a long rebound of Jack Johnson’s shot to tie the score at 4 at 15:11 of the final period.

