The Penguins are taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series Friday at PPG Paints Arena. They lead the series, 1-0, after a 3-1 victory in Game 1 Wednesday. Below are live updates and reaction to the game as it unfolds.

7:13 p.m.: Some news on Game 5 of the series, should it be necessary.

Game 5 of the Penguins-CBJ series, if necessary, will be played Thursday at 7:08 p.m. Start time was just announced by the league. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) April 14, 2017

7:07 p.m.: In addition to the helmet decal tribute, the Penguins honored Steelers owner Dan Rooney with a moment of silence before Game 2.

6:35 p.m.: The Penguins have released their lineup for Game 2. No changes from Game 1. Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in goal while Matt Murray has been scratched again after injuring himself in warmups for Game 1.

6:30 p.m.: The Penguins are paying tribute to Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who died Thursday at age 84. They’ll wear this sticker on their helmets for Game 2.