Live updates: Penguins face Blue Jackets in Game 2April 14, 2017 6:51 PM
The Penguins are taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series Friday at PPG Paints Arena. They lead the series, 1-0, after a 3-1 victory in Game 1 Wednesday. Below are live updates and reaction to the game as it unfolds.
7:13 p.m.: Some news on Game 5 of the series, should it be necessary.
Game 5 of the Penguins-CBJ series, if necessary, will be played Thursday at 7:08 p.m. Start time was just announced by the league.— Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) April 14, 2017
7:07 p.m.: In addition to the helmet decal tribute, the Penguins honored Steelers owner Dan Rooney with a moment of silence before Game 2.
6:35 p.m.: The Penguins have released their lineup for Game 2. No changes from Game 1. Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in goal while Matt Murray has been scratched again after injuring himself in warmups for Game 1.
Let's do this. #PITvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/woS3t31TGb— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 14, 2017
6:30 p.m.: The Penguins are paying tribute to Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who died Thursday at age 84. They’ll wear this sticker on their helmets for Game 2.
This is the decal the Penguins will wear tonight pic.twitter.com/lQNLcENWvY— Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) April 14, 2017