Mathieu Garon remembered a steak dinner from a couple of months ago, and it had nothing to do with the food.

The date was Jan. 8. Garon, Marc-Andre Fleury’s former backup and good friend, had flown to Pittsburgh from his home in Tampa, Fla., to participate in the reunion of the Penguins’ 2009 Stanley Cup team.

After Fleury stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a group of about a dozen or so friends from that team caught a late meal together at The Capital Grille, a group that included current Penguins Fleury, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Chris Kunitz.

“I remember talking to Fleury,” Garon recalled Thursday morning by phone. “It was right around the time when there was a lot of rumors. He didn’t want to go. I think his heart is with the Penguins. The way he was acting and handling it, I thought it was amazing. He was saying, ‘There’s not much I can do about it. I can only play well and be a good teammate.’ I think that’s what he’s been doing.”

Fleury struggled with the idea of splitting time this season with Matt Murray, something he has admitted to numerous times. But it never has been for lack of effort.

And, as the Penguins prepare for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it will be Fleury, not Murray, in goal, the result of a lower-body injury to the Cup-winning netminder of a year ago.

How far Fleury has come since a frustrating start — he won only 2 of 8 decisions while posting a .897 save percentage and a 3.63 goals-against average between Nov. 3-Dec. 22 — should not be taken lightly.

“It was an emotional year for Marc,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think when Marc started to play at his best was probably after the trade deadline. He just came to terms with the circumstance. He’s such a great pro and such a great teammate and such a great person that he handled it so professionally. Both of those guys did. Matt did as well. As we’ve said all along, we’re very fortunate to have two quality goaltenders that we rely on to help us win.”

That certainly was the case in Game 1. Nursing what appears to be a groin injury sustained April 6 in New Jersey, Murray left warm-ups with about eight minutes to go, and Fleury was a last-minute insertion to the starting lineup.

Add to the fact the Penguins mustered only three shots on goal to 16 for Columbus in the opening 20 minutes … let’s just say the circumstances weren’t exactly perfect for Fleury, who stopped 31 of 32 to earn his first playoff win since April 18, 2015.

“It’s big,” Crosby said of what Fleury did. “It’s not an easy situation. You’re just kind of thrown into it. He’s got a ton of experience. I think that helped with [Wednesday] night’s situation. Both those guys have been great all year. Last night, Flower stepped up big. Had a great game. A huge first period, too, when they were coming pretty hard.”

When Garon was in town, he remembers posing for a picture on the bench during a pregame ceremony with those same teammates.

The guys still playing were quiet and businesslike, focused on the task at hand. Fleury, on the other hand, wouldn’t shut up.

“I felt bad talking to him,” Garon said. “I’m like, ‘You have to play a game.’ But that’s just how he is.

“Flower’s just ... special. I’ve never seen him mad at anybody. He’s going to get mad when he gets scored on, but he’s got a permanent smile on his face. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve played with. It’s not about him. It’s about the team. He’s been showing it again this year.”

There have, of course, been a few rough patches this season.

Such as when Fleury allowed six goals Jan. 14 at Detroit and not playing again until Feb. 4.

In fact, Friday will mark the first time he has made back-to-back starts since Jan. 8-11 — when Murray was injured.

But Fleury, to his credit, kept plugging away. Kept trying to wrap his head around the routine. Kept the smile. Kept seeing extra shots, kept doing whatever he could with the playoffs in mind.

“There were two weeks there that were a little bit stressful, not knowing what was going to happen,” Fleury said. “Other than that, I think I had to learn how to be ready for games without playing much. That’s been a little different situation for me.”

Fleury has been working with a sports psychologist for a couple of years now, but, arguably, the most important part about how he’s managed this season mentally isn’t the least bit clinical.

It’s his two young daughters, Estelle and Scarlett. At home, Fleury’s role at home has required no such adjustment.

“They’re great,” Fleury said. “I can go home, change my mind, not think about hockey, not think about whether it’s going good or bad. I can just be there for them. It changes your mind. You can come back next day at the rink with a fresh mindset.”

The two weeks Fleury mentioned occurred around the trade deadline, as speculation heated up that he would be moved elsewhere, even though general manager Jim Rutherford had no such plans.

Perhaps, Rutherford had a crystal ball. Or maybe, at 68, he simply has seen enough to know better. Either way, his decision to keep Fleury looks genius-level good right now. With their starter hurt, the Penguins will turn to a guy with 53 playoff wins the past 10 years, more than any other NHL goaltender.

The same guy who worked hard to figure out something he never has done before, all while not showing even a hint of frustration.

“I think there was some positive building toward the end of the season there,” said Fleury, 6-3-3 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in his past 12 outings. “But playoffs are long. A lot’s going to happen. Like anybody else on our team, it’s important to stay sharp through the process.”

