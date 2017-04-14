When the Penguins announced last week that Kris Letang would miss the entirety of the postseason, coach Mike Sullivan made it clear no one player would replace Letang’s production, and it would take a collective effort across their blue line.

He appears to be taking that mantra seriously in the postseason.

The Penguins spread their defense minutes almost completely evenly in their Game 1 win against Columbus Wednesday night, and that appears to be the plan moving forward, as well.

All six defensemen played somewhere between Ian Cole’s 18:21 and Justin Schultz’s 20:07. Sullivan said that was no accident.

“We believe that the strength is in the balance of the group,” Sullivan said Friday morning “We have three pairs that we think can play against anyone, and I think the balance is going to be the strength. We’re not asking any one pair to assume an extra burden of responsibility.”

That would be a departure from last season’s playoff run, when Letang averaged a team-high 28:53 per game. Trevor Daley and Brian Dumoulin were also both over 20 minutes per game last year, but Cole and Schultz both averaged fewer than 17 minutes per contest.

“We know how taxing a playoff series is,” Dumoulin said. “If we can all share the minutes and play evenly, obviously that benefits us all. It doesn’t stress out one particular pair or one particular guy. I think that can obviously be beneficial.”

Sullivan on Rooney

Sullivan only got to meet late Steelers owner Dan Rooney once, at last year’s Dapper Dan Awards dinner. But Sullivan is well aware of Rooney’s contributions to the professional sports scene in Pittsburgh, and the city as a whole.

“People that are more familiar with him speak of him, and he just seems like a person that personifies everything that’s right about pro sports,” Sullivan said. “He seemed to carry himself in such a professional way, with humility and a selfless man. I think we can all learn from his legacy. Certainly I know that the city of Pittsburgh is very lucky to have the affiliation with someone of his stature.”

Rooney died Thursday at the age of 84.

Advantage at home?

Home ice wasn’t much of an advantage during Game 1 of these playoffs, as road teams went 5-3 in the series-openers.

The Penguins beat Columbus in Game 1, 3-1, but few seem surprised that so many away clubs fared well.

“There’s so much parity in the league today that — to have home ice is an advantage, I understand — but if a team lets off the pedal a little bit, there’s a chance they’re going to lose,” Daley said. “That’s the way it is in the league today. There’s a lot of parity.”

All hockey, all the time

The Penguins are, of course, focused on their series with the Blue Jackets.

That doesn’t mean they’re oblivious to the other seven first-round series playing out around North America.

Most, if not all, spend at least part of their time away from the rink watching games on TV.

“Even though we’re playing, I think a lot of guys like watching playoff hockey,” winger Scott Wilson said. “I watched the Leafs-Caps game [Thursday night]. It was an overtime game, so guys liked watching that one.”

Daley said he and his son spent the evening between Games 1 and 2 against Columbus in front of the TV.

“I have a little son who loves hockey, so we watched all the games,” he said.

Although the Penguins have a vested interest in at least one other series — if they reach Round 2, they will face the Washington-Toronto survivor — they seem to be keeping an eye on all the others, too.

“It’s a fun time of year,” Daley said. “All the games are exciting.”

