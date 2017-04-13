Marc-Andre Fleury will start Friday in Game 2 of the Penguins' first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, coach Mike Sullivan announced Thursday afternoon following practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Matt Murray has a lower-body injury, which forced Fleury into action at the last minute Wednesday in a 3-1 Penguins win, and Sullivan declined to discuss a timeframe for Murray's return.

Murray, who was expected to start Game 1, suffered an injury with about eight minutes to go in Wednesday's warmup. Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots to earn the win.

Murray did not practice Thursday, and he did not have a dressing room stall at the Penguins practice facility. Tristan Jarry, who did practice, will serve as Fleury's backup.

Though it has not been confirmed by the Penguins, it is believed Murray re-aggravated a groin injury suffered last Thursday in New Jersey.

After moving awkwardly to make a breakaway stop on Taylor Hall, Murray missed practice Friday, didn't play or dress Saturday or Sunday and returned to the ice Tuesday.

