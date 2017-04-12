The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have declared Wednesday and Friday as "Gold Out” days as a way for die-hard fans to honor the Penguins, who open the playoff season Wednesday night against Columbus at PPG Paints Arena.

Wednesday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. The second game, also in Pittsburgh, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

After that, the series will go to Columbus for the next two games. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will be played in Pittsburgh with Game 6 being played in Columbus.

“Bring on the Blue Jackets,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says. “We’ve seen quite a rivalry grow between these two teams since the 2013-14 season, with many of our fans traveling the short distance between our two cities.”

The Penguins won the only previous playoff meeting against the Blue Jackets, 4-2, in Round 1 three years ago.

Also, the home games this year will again be shown on a large screen outside PPG Paints Arena, at Fifth Avenue and Washington Place.