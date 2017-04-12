It was almost as if the Penguins took the playoff blueprint they used last season and tucked it away somewhere deep inside PPG Paints Arena, where only coach Mike Sullivan and a few select others could see it.

Without the guy you’d prefer to start in goal for Game 1? No big deal. Marc-Andre Fleury, come on down.

Bad first period? Don’t sweat it. There’s always the second.

Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino … of course they’re going to score postseason goals.

The Penguins followed a familiar script en route to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, the same one they used to capture the franchise’s fourth Stanley Cup last spring.

“Great feeling,” Fleury, the Game 1 hero after stopping 31 of 32 shots in a surprise start for the injured Matt Murray, gushed at the podium afterward. "A fun game to win."

In this sequel, Fleury played the part of Jeff Zatkoff, the likable good soldier, the guy who smiled his way through a difficult situation, the goaltender who unexpectedly was thrust into duty in a key spot.

Fleury found out he was starting when he left the ice after warmup. Goaltending coach Mike Bales broke the news that Murray tweaked a lower-body injury with about eight minutes to go, one likely lingering from last Thursday in New Jersey.

Sullivan didn’t offer much after the game on Murray's condition, saying he’d have more Thursday morning, although this much is crystal clear: Who starts Game 2 Friday should make for a fascinating discussion point between now and then.

“I just tried to approach it as a result game,” Fleury said. “Tried to be ready for it.”

No problem there, the same as Rust, Kessel and Bonino being ready for the postseason. Perhaps it's etched into their contracts, the extra responsibility they assume and the other level they find this time of year.

Kessel snapped a shot past a helpless Sergei Bobrovsky — a likely Vezina Trophy finalist, mind you — and kicked another to Rust, proving to be an unlikely hero in two sports.

“The puck was kind of at my feet,” Kessel later explained. “I saw Rusty coming in and tried to get it in the area. … It was kind of lucky.”

Most encouraging for the Penguins as this series progresses could be the 10 shots Kessel attempted and the seven he put on goal, both team-highs.

Sullivan has exhorted — no, urged — Kessel to shoot more. It finally appears he’s listening. If Kessel can conjure up the 10 goals and 22 points he produced last postseason, look out.

“We know we have a team that can score on any line,” Bonino said. “When we do that, we’re hard to beat.”

Bonino stretched the Penguins lead to 3-0 at 16:25 of the second with a dirty goal in front of Bobrovsky, who entered this one 3-5-1 in his last nine games in Pittsburgh with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

That the Penguins, who struggled early, took things over the middle period should not come as a surprise. They scored an NHL-high 106 goals in the middle 20 last season and led the league again with 102 in 2016-17.

Matt Calvert took advantage of a failed clear and converted from the slot at 12:41 of the third, but the Penguins turned in a mostly sound defensive effort, going two for two on the penalty kill, blocking 22 shots and keeping Fleury's crease clear.

Possessing the puck with any sort of regularity was an issue for the Penguins early, however. The Blue Jackets outshot the Penguins, 16-3, in the first period, although Sullivan sensed a momentum change with about three minutes to go.

“The last three minutes, we got some real commitment to playing defense,” Sullivan said. “Guys were blocking shots. I thought we did a really good job in our end zone as far as making it difficult for them to get any sort of quality chances.”

In the meantime, it was Fleury who held the fort. A stop on Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski from point-blank range at 7:23. Using his catching glove to snare a Cam Atkinson attempt at 11:55.

Players insisted there was no fidgeting in the dressing room after they found out Murray was injured. They simply turned to the franchise’s longest-tenured player, easily its most loved and started filming an incredible sequel.

“What can you say about his character and his compete level, just to step in and be as good as he was, especially in that first period?” Sullivan wondered aloud about Fleury. “We needed him.”

