Penguins center Evgeni Malkin will play in Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against Columbus Wednesday night, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Tuesday.

“Geno will be in the lineup and full go,” Sullivan said after the team’s practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Malkin missed the final 13 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

The Penguins play host to the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena Wednesday night. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

