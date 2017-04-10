The Penguins will open the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against Columbus.

The teams will return for Game 2 Friday night at 7 p.m., before traveling to Columbus for Games 3 and 4. All four games will air locally on ROOT Sports, and be available nationally on either USA, NHL Network or CNBC.

Times and networks for Games 5 through 7, if necessary, are still to be determined.

The Penguins went 2-1-1 against the Blue Jackets this season, with the teams' most recent meeting a 4-1 Penguins win in Pittsburgh April 4.

Full Penguins/Blue Jacket first-round schedule:

Game 1: Columbus at Pittsburgh, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., PPG Paints Arena, TV: ROOT Sports (local), USA (national)

Game 2: Columbus at Pittsburgh, Friday, 7 p.m., PPG Paints Arena, TV: ROOT Sports (local), NHL Network (national)

Game 3: Pittsburgh at Columbus, Sunday, 6 p.m., Nationwide Arena, TV: ROOT Sports (local), CNBC (national)

Game 4: Pittsburgh at Columbus, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Nationwide Arena, TV: ROOT Sports (local), CNBC (national)

Game 5 (if necessary): Columbus at Pittsburgh, April 20, TBD, PPG Paints Arena, TV: TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Pittsburgh at Columbus, April 23, TBD, Nationwide Arena, TV: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Columbus at Pittsburgh April 25, TBD, PPG Paints Arena, TV: TBD

