NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby likes to pick at least one part of his game to improve upon every season.

What transpired in 2016-17 wasn’t entirely Crosby’s call, but it certainly had a noticeable effect.

And netted him the Rocket Richard Trophy for the second time in his career.

Shifting Crosby more toward in the middle of the ice on the power play helped Crosby produce the most power-play goals for him since his rookie season (14) and the Penguins’ third-best power play conversion rate in the past 20 years (23.1 percent).

“I’m used to playing on the half-wall and down low,” Crosby said after a 3-2 loss Sunday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, a game he missed as a healthy scratch to rest up for the postseason.

“I was probably in the middle more than I have been in the past. Just trying to find lanes. Obviously when you’re playing with the guys that I get a chance to play with on the power play, they’re good playmakers. You just try to find loose pucks around the net.”

Crosby scored 44 goals. That total represents the most for Crosby since he potted 51 in 2009-10. His season-high for power-play goals in a season came when he was a rookie: 16 in 2005-06.

With his second Rocket Richard Trophy, Crosby joins Alex Ovechkin (four times), Steven Stamkos, Jarome Iginla and Pavel Bure as the only repeat winners of the award, which was first presented in 1998-98.

“When I won it in 2010, I probably didn’t think it was something that I might get another chance at,” Crosby said. “Just one of those years where pucks seem to find the back of the net a little bit more. Typically I don’t think 44 is enough to get it. It kind worked out that way this year.”

In part because Crosby shot 17.3 percent from the field, the second-highest mark of his career behind the 19.9-percent clip he converted at during the 2009-10 season.

But as anyone who’s ever watched Crosby play can attest, it’s not all about goal-scoring with him.

“The fact that he’s scored the amount of goals he’s scored this year doesn’t surprise me,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s every bit as capable of scoring goals as he is playmaking. I think that’s what makes him as good as he is as a player.”

Crosby gives the Penguins the NHL’s goal-scoring leader for the fifth time in franchise history. In addition to Crosby tying for it in 2009-10, Mario Lemieux led the NHL in goals three times: 1987-88, 1988-89 and 1995-96.

In 2016-17, Crosby never went more than two consecutive games without a point. Even that happened on only three occasions. Crosby finished with 89 points, tying him with Chicago’s Patrick Kane for No. 2 in the NHL.

“He’s such an elite player,” Sullivan said. “When you look at the experience that our team has gone through with some of the injuries and the players that have been out of our lineup for such a long time, and our team continues to find ways to win, he’s one of the main reasons why. He’s been a consistent performer for us night in and night out.”

Crosby praised his team’s game, as the Penguins open the playoffs this week at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He feels the Penguins have “found another level as far as our desperation and details and that kind of thing.”

Despite playing until June last season and again at the World Cup of Hockey, Crosby has played a ton of hockey of late. But he said his body feels fine.

The two-time Rocket Richard Trophy is get to get going.

“I feel good,” Crosby said. “The fact that we’ve played a lot of hockey I think is something that’s good for us to draw on those experiences. To be in it and have everything be fresh, that’s something that can help us here.”

