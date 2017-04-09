NEW YORK — When the puck drops for Game 1 of the Penguins’ first-round playoff series against Columbus next week, their lineup will look drastically different than it did Sunday night in New York or, for that matter, Saturday in Toronto.

The Penguins closed out the regular season with a 3-2 loss against the Rangers Sunday night, with mixture of NHL regulars and AHL call-ups playing out the string in a game that had no playoff implications.

A litany of lineup stalwarts — including the entire regular first line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary — did not dress, but most of the focus was on just one.

Despite repeating in recent days that he was close to being ready to return, center Evgeni Malkin did not play for the 13th consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said before the game he still expected Malkin to be ready for Game 1 against the Blue Jackets this week in Pittsburgh.

“He’s really making progress,” Sullivan said before the game. “We’ve taken a cautious approach with him for obvious reasons. We’re certainly encouraged with the progress that he’s made. We’ll take each day as it comes.”

For the players who did dress, Sunday’s game was more about making sure they went into the playoffs on the right note rather than the result of the game. That meant something slightly different for just about each player on the ice.

Olli Maatta made his return to game action after 25 games out of the lineup recovering from Feb. 17 hand surgery. Maatta played 20:15 Sunday night, and said he felt like it was important for him to get even just one game in before the playoffs.

“I don't think it’s conditioning,” he said. “I think it’s more timing, getting back out there. It’s different in practice. It’s tough to get a game-like practice. The best way to get ready is just play more games.”

Nick Bonino, who got his rest night Saturday in Toronto, continued his run of strong play over the final few months of the season with a first-period goal to put the Penguins ahead. Bonino has nine goals over his final 20 games of the season, after putting up the same number in the first 60.

“It helps to see it go in,” Bonino said. “I've always said I haven't changed how I've played now from how I've played in November or December. It's nice when the puck goes in, when it bounces off the pads the right way, right to your stick.”

One of the assists on Bonino’s goal went to Phil Kessel, who will go into the playoffs with just two goals in his final 25 regular season games. One of those scores, though, came Saturday night against Toronto, potentially a good sign for the Penguins, who would no doubt love to see Kessel find his goal-scoring form heading into the postseason.

A bit further down the lineup, Carter Rowney will head into the postseason on a bit of hot offensive streak with two goals in the final four games, including one in the second period Sunday night.

“It feels good any time you can contribute,” Rowney said. “For me, I just want to try and bring some energy to the team. Whenever the chance is given, bring energy to the team, get pucks deep and maybe bang some bodies.”

Rowney is one of a few players battling for the 12th forward spot in the Penguins’ playoff lineup. Assuming Malkin is healthy, eleven of the forwards who take the ice in Game 1 against Columbus seem like safe bets. The top contenders for the final spot are likely Rowney, Josh Archibald , Tom Sestito or Oskar Sundqvist.

“We’ll see,” Archibald said. “That’d be awesome. That’s all you can hope for. We’ve got a really good team here. If I don’t, so be it. If I do, I’m going to do everything I can to help the team.”

Whichever players are on it, Mike Sullivan’s lineup card for Game 1 against the Blue Jackets will look different than it did this weekend and, really, all month, as injuries have forced the Penguins into routine personnel changes since basically the beginning of March.

“I don’t think it’s a drawback,” Sullivan said. “It is what it is. We’re going to put a lineup on the ice that gives us the best chance to win. All of these guys are Pittsburgh Penguins, they’ve helped us win all year and we’ll take each game as it comes.”

