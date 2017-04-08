TORONTO — Despite possessing a relatively rocky past, Phil Kessel and the Toronto Maple Leafs finally smiled together again Saturday at Air Canada Centre, Kessel because he scored for just the second time in the past 25 games, the Leafs because they finally were able to nail down a playoff spot.

When Kessel beat Frederick Andersen with a shot from 33 feet at 6:11 of the first period, the in-house camera caught Kessel's ear-to-ear grin, both as the puck went in the net and as he skated back to the bench.

“You know, I think you smile always after a goal, don’t you?” said Kessel, who picked up his first point against his former team, in the city he used to call home.

Saturday’s result — a 5-3 loss — was meaningless for the playoff-minded Penguins, but this one could turn out to be important if Kessel gets his groove back.

Kessel attempted five shots Saturday and put three on goal. The one that beat Andersen was typical Kessel: He pounced on a loose puck in the right circle and rifled a shot that rendered Andersen helpless.

“I hope it is,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said when asked whether he hoped there could be more to Kessel’s 23rd tally of the season. “I know he’s been pressing a little bit. We obviously hope that jumpstarts him moving forward.”

An uptick in production would probably mean more to Sullivan than anyone.

He’s been talking more with Kessel than earlier this season, urging him to shoot the puck. Kessel hasn’t always been as trigger happy as his coach might like, but it’s been a ton better of late.

And when Kessel finally got one to sneak through, the relief was hilariously obvious. Perhaps all Kessel needed was a good hot dog prank — assist to Evgeni Malkin on Friday — and some friendly Toronto vibes.

“I think I could see him smile from down the ice,” Marc-Andre Fleury said. “We're happy for him. That’s a big goal.”

As for the game, Toronto was clearly the more desperate team and held a ridiculous 71-47 advantage in attempted shots. The Penguins rested several regulars, including Nick Bonino, Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin and Chad Ruhwedel.

Connor Brown scored the game-winner on a deflection at 17:12 after former Penguin Kasperi Kapanen picked up his first NHL goal at 14:30 courtesy on no-look pass from Matt Hunwick.

Auston Matthews tacked on an empty-netter for his 40th of the season with 3.4 seconds to go, giving the Leafs three goals in the final six minutes.

Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins some hope with a goal at 6:51 of the third — the puck actually glanced off Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev’s left skate — but it wasn’t enough.

Guentzel has scored in five consecutive games.

The Penguins missed out on a chance to reach 20 road wins for a 10th consecutive season, something they’ll now try to do Sunday in New York.

“They were coming hard from the get go,” Justin Schultz said. “I thought we did a pretty good job weathering it. Got our chances. They made some good plays at the end there and won it for them.”

Sidney Crosby picked up his 44th goal of the season, strengthening his hold on the Rocket Richard Trophy, but he was robbed by Curtis McElhinney, in for Andersen, from the right post in the final period.

Fleury dropped to 7-1-2 in his last 10 decisions at Toronto, 12-4-2 in his last 18 decisions overall against the Leafs. He allowed four goals on 29 shots.

James van Riemsdyk tied it for the Maple Leafs only 29 seconds after Kessel’s goal — in the middle of the announcement for it, too — with some ridiculous eye-hand coordination.

He batted a puck out of the air near the blue line, tracked it, maneuvered around Schultz and beat Fleury from the slot.

“They’re a fast team,” Fleury said. “A lot of skill. They find guys around the net. Sometimes you square up to the shooter, they still find guys around the ice.”

Tom Sestito bumped into Leafs goaltender Anderson at 2:01, making contact with his head and requiring Anderson to leave the ice with some assistance.

Tyler Bozak cashed in with a power-play goal at 3:30, one-timing a beautiful shot pass from William Nylander. How the Penguins defended that play, as well as of many of them, was not exactly perfect.

“I thought we could have done a little better job at the lines, making harder plays,” Sullivan said. “We talked before the game about forcing them to have to play that 200-foot game and making sure that we get above the puck and above people, make them come through numbers. There were situations when we had numbers back and we still give something up because of our lack of awareness away from the puck.”

