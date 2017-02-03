The NHL playoffs are still two months away, but the Penguins and Blue Jackets may have provided an early preview Friday night.

If they did, it could be a fun postseason.

The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets, 4-3, on Phil Kessel’s overtime goal, avenging their lopsided loss earlier in the season and gaining a sliver of ground in the standings on their burgeoning rival.

The two teams are currently second and third in the Metropolitan Division — separated now by two points — meaning if the season ended today, they would meet in the first round of the playoffs.

But why wait until then?

“I thought overall, to a man, our guys competed hard,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “It had a playoff feel to it.”

There were playoff-style momentum swings, with the Penguins surging out of the gates, eager to make up for their 7-1 loss in Columbus Dec. 22. They jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on goals from Kessel and Patric Hornqvist, and led 3-1 after two periods.

“That doesn’t feel good to lose 7-1 to one of your big rivals,” Hornqvist said. “They’ve been playing really well, so it was a big test for us.”

That challenge was greatest in the third period, as the Blue Jackets tied the score on goals from Alexander Wennberg and Cam Atkinson. The Penguins have never lost a regular-season game when leading after two periods under Sullivan, but the Blue Jackets did their best to push that streak to the brink.

“When we look back, obviously, we don’t want to go to overtime, but sometimes it happens,” Hornqvist said. “They get a little puck luck in front of the net, I think we had bodies there and sometimes it’s going to happen. We’ve just got to stick with it, get it to overtime and then we were all over them in overtime.”

Most of the goals scored — including Kessel’s overtime winner, a rebound off a Kris Letang shot — were playoff-type goals. With the exception of Kessel’s snipe from the right circle to open the scoring, every goal came from in close or off a rebound.

“I think we did a good job getting into those areas,” center Nick Bonino said. “They do a good job getting into ours, too. That’s where they scored from, too. That’s what happens when you have four balanced lines on each team, good D and good goalies. You have to go to those areas to score.”

It wasn’t just on the goals, either. The entire game had a bit of a physical edge to it, whether it was Brandon Dubinsky needling Sidney Crosby — and drawing the ire of the PPG Paints Arena crowd — the way he tends to do, or Chris Kunitz and Boone Jenner trying to drop the gloves after a whistle late in the second period.

“We were excited,” Bonino said of Kunitz and Jenner’s scrap.

“I think they were hitting a little bit late some plays, and I think Kuni did what he had to do. I think we all wanted to see that fight, that’s two strong guys.”

Really, the only thing missing from Friday night was the playoff stakes. That part of the equation will have to wait until April.

Still, the Penguins aren’t shying away from the fact that they and the Blue Jackets seem to be on a collision course for a postseason meeting for the second time in four years.

“These guys, Washington, New York, you have to go through the best teams in the league now to get to the conference final because our division’s so stacked,” Bonino said. “No matter if we play them first round, second round … if it keeps going the way we’re hoping it’s going to go, then we’re going to have to meet them early.”

Sam Werner: swerner@post-gazette.com and Twitter @SWernerPG