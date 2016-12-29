Penguins goalie Matt Murray will be sidelined on a “week-to-week” basis because of an undisclosed injury, coach Mike Sullivan announced today.

Murray was hurt during the second period of the Penguins’ 3-2 victory against Carolina Wednesday night.

Sullivan said the Penguins have not decided who will replace Murray on the major-league roster, although Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goalie Tristan Jarry would appear to be the favorite.

The Penguins’ game against Montreal Saturday at PPG Paints Arena will be their final one until Jan. 8, when Tampa Bay visits.

“Obviously, we have the five-day break after [Saturday], the bye week,” Sullivan said. “We’ll evaluate [Murray] coming out of that bye week.”