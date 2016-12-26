Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has signed a three-year contract extension.

The deal runs through the 2019-20 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Mike did the best coaching job in the NHL last season,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “He continues to be a terrific coach and we are happy to give him a well-deserved extension.”

Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston as coach on Dec. 12, 2015, and led the team to a 33-16-5 record in its final 54 regular-season games.

He then put a punctuation mark on the season by coaching the Penguins to the franchise’s fourth Stanley Cup this spring.

