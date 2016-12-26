The Penguins have done a pretty fair job of identifying and developing talent the past few years.

That’s a big part of the reason they finished the 2015-16 season with a parade through Downtown.

But even before the championship celebrations were over, the front office, scouts and development staffs were facing their next challenge: Do it again.

Now.

“You’re excited about winning the Stanley Cup and you’re excited that so many young guys helped,” associate general manager Jason Botterill said. “But then you’re immediately looking at, ‘OK, what’s the next wave to help us out?’”

That wave figures to include the likes of forwards Jake Guentzel and Daniel Sprong and goalie Tristan Jarry.

How soon those players will be added to the parent club’s personnel mix — and precisely what they will be able to contribute — remains to be seen, but the front office seems optimistic.

“We still feel excited that we have that next wave of guys,” Botterill said. “That’s what our job is, to continue to find these guys and keep it stocked.”

The depth chart appears to be solid up front and in goal, which Botterill noted is a significant change from the recent past.

“If you would have asked people two or three years ago what the strength of our organization was, they’re not going to say, ‘Oh, they have a bunch of forwards who are going to help them win the Stanley Cup,’” he said.

Back then, the Penguins had a bounty of promising defense prospects in the pipeline. Today, that is the area where their talent pool is most shallow.

“You look at our goaltending and forward prospects, and we feel very comfortable there,” Botterill said. “As a staff, we continue to look at different defensemen. … That’s probably an area where we’re looking to add right now.”

Below are the Penguins’ top 10 prospects, although not necessarily the 10 who will be the fastest to reach the NHL.

Eligibility is limited to unsigned draft choices and players on entry-level contracts who have appeared in fewer than 25 NHL games.

Botterill and assistant general manager Bill Guerin offer their insights on the prospects who made the list.

1. Jake Guentzel.

Age: 22.

How acquired: Third-round draft choice, 2013.

Position: Center.

Height: 5 feet 11.

Weight: 180 pounds.

Team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (American Hockey League).

Stats: 12 goals, 14 assists in 22 games.

Botterill’s assessment: “People have put a knock on him about his size, but from Day 1 in Wilkes-Barre, you’ve seen him go into those hard areas, in the corners and in front of the net, and battle hard. Sometimes, he’s going to get knocked around, but he’s always gotten up right away and he continues to go and play without any fear. We’ve really liked his compete. We’ve really liked his hockey sense. We think he has the ability to play with top players. After a strong spring last year, he’s continued on and had a great first half of the season.”

2. Daniel Sprong.

Age: 19.

How acquired: Second-round draft choice, 2015.

Position: Right wing.

Height: 6 feet.

Weight: 180 pounds.

Team: About to rejoin Charlottetown (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League).

Stats: None. Recovering from shoulder surgery and hasn’t played in 2016-17.

Guerin’s assessment: “He’s had the luxury now of being around the NHL guys [during his rehabilitation] for quite some time and he sees how they act, how they carry themselves. He’s had an NHL shot since he was 17 years old. He’s a goal-scorer. He’s an extremely hungry guy to do that, so that’s not going to be an issue at all. There are some defensive shortcomings we’re going to have to work on, but that’s just like any other young player. The main thing is that Daniel has something you can’t teach, and that’s how to score goals. And the desire for that.”

3. Tristan Jarry.

Age: 21.

How acquired: Second-round draft choice, 2013.

Position: Goaltender.

Height: 6 feet 2.

Weight: 194.

Team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Stats: 12-5, one shutout, 2.10 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 18 games.

Botterill’s assessment: “There’s a different aspect to having to be the go-to guy, day-in and day-out. I think he struggled with that a little bit [last season, after Matt Murray went to the NHL], but he had a very good summer and has worked hard with [goalie coach] Mike Buckley on improving his consistency. Our team in Wilkes-Barre is off to a great start, and a lot of it is based on Tristan. I thought he had an excellent training camp. He has put himself in a position where he’s going to be ready for NHL games very soon.”

4. Filip Gustavsson.

Age: 18.

How acquired: Second-round draft choice, 2016.

Position: Goaltender.

Height: 6 feet 2.

Weight: 184 pounds.

Team: Lulea HF (Swedish Hockey League).

Stats: 3-4, 2.00 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in seven games.

Guerin’s assessment: “I saw him over in Sweden earlier this year, and he’s a competitive kid. He was backing up in the tournament where he was playing, and all he wanted to do was play. He understood where he was, on a good team and that, but there was some fire in his belly. We stepped up in the second round to take him. I’m not a great scout of goalies, but you hear Mike [Buckley] talk, and he just said, right off the get-go at development camp, ‘Wow, this kid is talented.’ He’s technically sound. He’s not all over the place. He’s been coached well.”

5. Oskar Sundqvist.

Age: 22.

How acquired: Third-round draft choice, 2012.

Position: Center.

Height: 6 feet 3.

Weight: 209 pounds.

Team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Stats: 12 goals, 13 assists in 25 games.

Botterill’s assessment: “He had an injury at the start of training camp, but we told him to go down [to Wilkes-Barre] and work on his offensive game. What he’s done is continue to be a force, defensively, and just really added an offensive game to his arsenal down there. It’s fun to watch. He’s strong on pucks down low. He’s taking it to the net and guys are having trouble handling him in front of the net. We’ve always respected his defensive game; we sort of hoped that his offensive game would flourish, and that’s certainly what’s happened here in the first half of the year.”

6. Kasper Bjorkvist.

Age: 19.

How acquired: Second-round draft choice, 2016.

Position: Right wing.

Height: 6 feet 1.

Weight: 198 pounds.

Team: Providence College.

Stats: 1 goal, 2 assists in 11 games.

Guerin’s assessment: “He broke his finger early in the year, which was really disappointing. I spoke to their coach, and he absolutely loves this kid. The biggest thing with him is that he’s a very smart player. Numbers-wise, he’s not going to blow you away or anything like that, but,when you watch him play, he’s got a mature game. He plays a good 200-foot game already. … He’s a future leader type, a jack-of-all-trades. He’s going to play on the first penalty-kill unit, second power play. All situations. A good, solid hockey player.”

7. Dominic Simon.

Age: 22.

How acquired: Fifth-round draft choice, 2015.

Position: Center.

Height: 5 feet 11.

Weight: 176 pounds.

Team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Stats: 4 goals, 11 assists in 24 games.

Botterill’s assessment: “He’s a guy who, similar to Daniel Sprong, has that offensive capability. His numbers were off a little bit at the start of the year down in Wilkes-Barre, but the effort is still there and he’s still working hard on his game. … The hands are there, the hockey sense is there. It’s just keeping up with the pace of play, but as we’ve seen with guys like [Conor] Sheary, [Bryan] Rust, [Scott] Wilson, [Tom] Kuhnhackl, they’ve all improved their speed and pace of play through our practices, and I think we’re going to continue to see that with Dom.”

8. Connor Hall.

Age: 18.

How acquired: Third-round draft choice, 2016.

Position: Defense.

Height: 6 feet 3.

Weight: 190 pounds.

Team: Kitchener (Ontario Hockey League).

Stats: 1 goal, 2 assists in 17 games.

Guerin’s assessment: “It’s a shame he’s out for the season [following shoulder surgery]. A good, steady defensive defenseman who is very hard to play against. He has a lot of sandpaper to his game. He has the ability to make a good first pass, moves the puck up to the forwards quickly. He’s not a jump-into-the-play-type of guy; he’s not like a [Trevor] Daley, who’s all over the ice and a smooth skater, but he has the ability to make a play when he has to. He’s kind of like an old-school defenseman, but I don’t want to undersell his talent level.”

9. Anthony Angello.

Age: 20.

How acquired: Fifth-round draft choice, 2014.

Position: Center.

Height: 6 feet 4.

Weight: 197 pounds.

Team: Cornell.

Stats: 4 goals, 4 assists in 11 games.

Guerin’s assessment: “He’s a big kid, skates pretty darned well for a guy [his size]. He knows what type of game he has to play. He knows that he has to be responsible defensively, to be good on faceoffs, to be a good net-front presence, to be able to play in the ugly areas. He does do that, night-in and night-out. What we’re seeing now is that he also has a bit of a scoring knack, as well. … I would describe him as a really good player with size, who is going to be a very responsible. A guy you can count on.”

10. Jeff Taylor.

Age: 22.

How acquired: Seventh-round draft choice, 2014.

Position: Defense.

Height: 5 feet 11.

Weight: 181 pounds.

Team: Union College.

Stats: 5 goals, 11 assists in 17 games.

Guerin’s assessment: “He’s having a great senior year. This is a kid we’ve been looking forward to getting since we drafted him. I remember his first development camp, everybody was like, ‘Oh, wow, look at this kid. He can move the puck, he can skate, he’s quick. He thinks the game well.’ And it hasn’t stopped. He’s an undersized guy, but he has the ability to get himself out of trouble because he’s got great feet and he thinks the game well. He’s having a good year, production-wise, because he’s developed a better shot and is more willing to use it.”

Dave Molinari: Dmolinari@post-gazette.com and Twitter @MolinariPG.