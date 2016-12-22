It was one of the first and only times Robert Gagnon has seen Conor Sheary uncomfortable.

Play college hockey as an undersized 18-year-old? No problem. Get to the NHL and play on Sidney Crosby’s line as an undersized 24-year-old? C’mon.

But a Stanley Cup celebration where he was the center of attention? That one got Sheary.

“People wanted to take pictures with him,” recalled Gagnon, who coached Sheary in high school at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass. “You could almost see him blushing. He was very quiet about it.”

Fortunately for the Penguins, hockey rinks don’t give Sheary that fish-out-of-water feeling.

Here, the undersized, underrecruited and undrafted Sheary has established himself as a top-six tenant, the only forward who has survived coach Mike Sullivan’s various line shuffling.

Sheary has not left Crosby’s left side. Nor has he stopped producing. Or looked even a touch out of place.

Although growing in stature has never been one of Sheary’s best skills, he has enough other ones that he has been able to develop into an everyday player faster than most.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Sheary said. “My whole career I’ve just tried to work hard every game, night in and night out, and be as consistent as I can be. The way I’m playing right now, I just want to keep working hard and try and be consistent.”

Based on those who know him best, there’s little precedent for expecting any part of Sheary’s game to change.

Start of something special

Though he was also a standout baseball player at Cushing — left field or middle infield, leadoff guy, below-average arm — the Shearys were always a hockey family.

Kevin Sheary, Conor’s father and longtime coach, was a Boston College season ticket-holder, and Sheary quickly developed an affinity for Brian Gionta, who is 5 feet 7.

“Just something about the way he played,” the 5-8 Sheary said.

Conor’s older sister Courtney played at the University of New Hampshire and currently coaches girls hockey at Cushing. She became a big inspiration for Conor pursuing this game as a career path.

“Honestly, I kind of wanted to do what she did,” he said.

As a freshman at Cushing, Sheary played on the Varsity B team, Gagnon said. So technically, yes, he was cut from the varsity.

The next year, as a way-too-tiny sophomore, Gagnon said Sheary had four points, all at the end of the season.

Gagnon challenged Sheary to gain weight, and as he filled out, Sheary’s production went from four points as a sophomore to 42 as a junior and 72 his senior year.

Never, Gagnon said, did Sheary develop an attitude or me-first approach. He was respectful to everyone and mature beyond his years, traits that Sheary maintains today.

“The best player at Cushing, there’s always a spotlight around here on that kid,” Gagnon said. “You would not even have known that Conor was the best player at Cushing if you were the librarian or the math teacher.

“That’s how humble he was and that’s how mature he was.”

Gagnon called Sheary “Honey Badger” for his puck pursuit and dogged determination. During a summer tournament — actually with Boston University graduate and current teammate Nick Bonino — Gagnon said Sheary earned the nicknamed “Grease” because nobody could pin him down long enough to hit him.

That elusiveness translated to UMass-Amherst, where Sheary played immediately for coach Don “Toot” Cahoon.

Sheary scored six goals and totaled 14 points as a freshman and jumped to 35 points as a sophomore, his best college campaign.

“He made hockey plays and did things instinctively that really good hockey players do,” Cahoon said. “That’s a reason we recruited him.”

That jibes with Cahoon’s theory on why Sheary has stuck next to Crosby, who’s as cerebral and instructive to his linemates as they come.

“Conor was always really good at accepting coaching and putting what you taught him into practice,” Cahoon said. “I’ll bet that’s one of the reasons he has fit so well with Crosby.”

Life in the NHL

It’s doubtful Sullivan would refute that theory — he and Cahoon are friends — but Sullivan has a few other reasons for why he has kept Sheary alongside Crosby.

“We like [Sheary’s] ability to play the give-and-go game down underneath the hash marks in the traffic areas,” Sullivan said. “I think it takes a certain level of courage to play in those areas. Conor has that. I think he complements Sid really well because of his ability to play in those areas. He’s very elusive and has a high hockey IQ.

“But the thing that jumps out to me the most, and what I most respect about Conor, is his courage.”

Defending Sheary, especially for someone taller, can be brutal, Brian Dumoulin said.

He’s fast, elusive and is smart enough to not take any vicious hits.

“You see him in the corners, how quick he is with stops and starts,” Dumoulin said. “That’s tough to defend against.

“Obviously, he’s not the biggest guy stature-wise, but he’s so quick and shifty that it’s tough to pin him or close on him.”

The initial impression from Penguins management on Sheary was that he’d be best used in spurts, to preserve his energy and, frankly, to not wear down his body. Sheary has not allowed that to happen.

Early last season, Sheary felt tired and said he approached the team’s athletic training staff, hoping to find ways to help his body recover better.

Different stretches were one thing. Sheary took it a step further and now uses a set of Michelin Man-sized recovery boots to aid circulation.

“I think I was getting a little tight and sore. I had to ask the trainers what I was supposed to be doing after games. It’s a learning process.

“The amount of games we play and the workload, the strain it puts on your body, I think you learn that by going through it.”

After producing seven goals in 44 regular-season games last season and playing an average of 9:45, Sheary already has eight goals in 26 games and logs an average of 15:05.

Gagnon and others are hardly surprised at how well Sheary has fit within the Penguins’ plans.

“Every level he’s jumped significantly,” Gagnon said. “I think that’s a credit to his work ethic. The kid knew he was undersized, and he knew it was going to take a little bit more. He always did a little bit more.

“I’m pretty sure Conor can adapt to any situation.”

Except, of course, celebrating himself.

Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.

Scouting report

Who: Penguins at Blue Jackets

When, where: 7 p.m. today, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

Look, listen: Root Sports, WXDX-FM (105.9), PittsburghPenguins.com.

Noteworthy: The Penguins have scored an NHL-high 47 goals in December, 12 more than anyone else. Their plus-25 goal differential dwarfs second-place Columbus (plus-17). … Blue Jackets have won a franchise-record 10 consecutive games, allowing just 16 goals in the process. … The Penguins are 65-4-1 when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both score a goal. They’ve won the past 30 such games. … For as dominant as the Blue Jackets have been, their penalty kill has been mortal. It has given up a goal in seven of the past nine games, killing 23 of 30 chances (76.7) during that stretch. … Justin Schultz has 15 points in his last 11 games. That’s more than double Alex Ovechkin’s production (seven points) over his last 11. … Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 14 goals and 33 points. Fifteen of those points have come via the power play. He had 10 power play points in 81 games last season.

Did you know? The Penguins and Blue Jackets awoke Dec. 21 with 21 wins apiece. Last year, it took the Penguins until Jan. 17 to win that many games, the Blue Jackets until Feb. 5.