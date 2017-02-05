- Quick links:
PENGUINS BLOG
Postgame: Penguins 4, Blues 1
Pregame: Penguins at Blues, 8:08 p.m.
LATEST PENS NEWS
Marc-Andre Fleury gets back in the action for Penguins
Sunday Spotlight: Penguins have just one guitar hero in locker room
Penguins beat Blues, 4-1, behind Fleury
Video »
MORE PENS NEWS
Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban
George Saad and his son have worked to help their family flee the war-torn country in recent years.
Kelley Steadman hopes to boost women's hockey profile in Pittsburgh next weekend
Robert Morris director of hockey operations Kelley Steadman is looking forward to flashing her on-ice skills at the NWHL All-Star Game
Several wardrobe changes show up as Penguins prepare for Columbus
The Penguins’ goalies are adjusting to new, tighter pants
Matt Cullen likely to fill void on Sidney Crosby's line
Conor Sheary, the Penguins captain’s usual left wing, is out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.
Marc-Andre Fleury gets nostalgic with Stadium Series mask, pads
The Penguins goalie is using his new mask to pay tribute to current (and former) teammates.
Jason Mackey's Penguins chat transcript: 2.2.17
Jason Mackey answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
Penguins' stacked Metropolitan Division is living up to the hype
Penguins already find themselves in heated battle for best playoff positions because the Metropolitan Division is full of excellent teams.
Penguins to host LGBTQ advocacy night on Feb. 7
On Feb. 7, the Penguins will hold a “You Can Play Night” in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
AP NHL
Grubauer shuts out Kings, Capitals chase Budaj in 5-0 win
Crosby, Fleury lead Penguins to 4-1 win over Blues
Draisaitl, Oilers beat Canadiens 1-0 in shootout
MONTREAL (AP) -- Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal in a shootout, and the Edmonton Oilers stopped a three-game slide with a 1-0
Kreider, Fast lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Flames
NEW YORK (AP) -- Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored 3:12 apart in the middle of the third period and the New York Rangers held
COLUMNISTS
STATS & STANDINGS
- Team overview
- Schedule & Box Scores
- Roster
- Depth
- Transactions
- Injuries
- Team Stats
- Live scoreboard
- Stats
- Teams
- Players
- Standings
- League Schedule
- Injuries
- Transactions
Most Read
Most Emailed
- City to address Penguins' concerns of possible contamination at former Civic Arena site
- Pitt's Scott Barnes, Pat Narduzzi visit New York to make Pinstripe Bowl acquaintances
- 2017 Pirates Prospectus: Jordy Mercer
- Criticizing players is nothing new for coach Kevin Stallings
- High school swimming notebook: Oakland Catholic standout out of action