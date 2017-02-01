Less than 24 hours after leaving All-Star game in Los Angeles, Sidney Crosby practices in Cranberry Mike Sullivan gave Crosby the option of skipping practice, the Penguins’ first after a three-day break, but Crosby was having no part of it. 1 day ago

Penguins recall Carter Rowney from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton The move calls into question whether Evgeni Malkin's lower-body injury, announced before the All-Star break, has healed. 2 days ago

Dave Molinari's Penguins chat transcript: 1.30.17 Dave Molinari answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers. 2 days ago

Upper St. Clair’s Trocheck embraces All-Star Game experience Upper St. Clair native Vincent Trocheck savored his time at All-Star weekend 2 days ago

Sidney Crosby shines in NHL All-Star skills competitions NHL officials are not hopeful the league’s players will participate in the 2018 Olymipcs in South Korea. 3 days ago

'Scary' pairing of Crosby, Ovechkin helps Metropolitan Division win NHL All-Star Game Crosby did not score in the final game, and finished with a -2 +/- in 6:56 of ice time, playing mostly with Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin. 2 days ago

Dapper Dan Sportsmen of the Year Jim Rutherford and Mike Sullivan helped put the Penguins back on top GM Jim Rutherford and coach Mike Sullivan have led the Penguins back to the top and were named Sportsmen of the Year by the Dapper Dan. 3 days ago