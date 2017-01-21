PENGUINS BLOG
Postgame: Penguins 7, Hurricanes 1
Postgame: Penguins 4, Canadiens 1
Malkin backs up strong words with hat trick
LATEST PENS NEWS
Former Penguin Jordan Staal hopes to power Hurricanes' second-half push
Penguins grind out a 4-1 victory at Montreal
Video »
MORE PENS NEWS
Penguins coach Sullivan confident in Murray despite seven-goal outing
Penguins coach said the team’s goaltender just needs to get comfortable again since coming off his last injury.
Penguins prepare to address next 3-4 weeks without Matt Cullen
Cullen, who has proven remarkably durable in his career, blocked a Matt Niskanen shot Monday in a win against the Washington Capitals.
Penguins recall Cameron Gaunce, send David Warsofsky back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Gaunce, 26, was Colorado’s second-round draft choice in 2008.
Dumoulin back at Penguins practice but not cleared for game action
Defenseman Brian Dumoulin returned to practice for the Penguins Tuesday, but isn’t cleared to return to game action yet
Hornqvist helps spark Penguins in comeback win
Trailing the Capitals by three goals early in the second period, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he thought the game could go one of two
Penguins win wild game vs. Capitals in overtime, 8-7
After spotting the Capitals a three-goal lead, the Penguins scored six of nine goals in a wild second period earning an overtime victory.
Proving time now for Penguins' depth defensemen
The NHL trade deadline is March 1, and Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has a history of striking early.
Dave Molinari's Penguins chat transcript: 1.16.17
Dave Molinari answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
AP NHL
Hartnell snaps tie as Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2
Little scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-3
Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2
MONTREAL (AP) -- Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens
Lee scores 2 power-play goals, Islanders beat Kings 4-2
NEW YORK (AP) -- Anders Lee scored two power-play goals to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles
COLUMNISTS
STATS & STANDINGS
- Team overview
- Schedule & Box Scores
- Roster
- Depth
- Transactions
- Injuries
- Team Stats
- Live scoreboard
- Stats
- Teams
- Players
- Standings
- League Schedule
- Injuries
- Transactions
Most Read
- Penguins take Carolina for a bumpy ride in 7-1 win
- Penguins eye chance to start road winning streak against Carolina Hurricanes
- 'Pleasantly surprised' Penguins center Matt Cullen focusing solely on present
- Penguins' Jake Guentzel aims to bring his best 'every day'
- Letang's teammates concerned over his latest injury