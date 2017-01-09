PENGUINS BLOG
Postgame: Penguins 6, Lightning 2
Postgame: Penguins 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)
Pregame: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Postgame: Penguins 3, Hurricanes 2
LATEST PENS NEWS
It's home sweet home for Penguins
Dave Molinari's Penguins chat transcript: 1.9.17
Penguins continue winning ways, defeat Lightning 6-2
Penguins winger Kunitz's play finally being rewarded with goals
Video »
MORE PENS NEWS
Penguins soak in some sun during off week
Many Penguins took advantage of their week off to get some sunshine.
Port Authority to run two-car T trains all day Sunday
Port Authority was going to run two-car trains on the T before and after the Steelers game Sunday but changed that to all day.
Penguins not fans of shootout determining outcome in world juniors
The Penguins players all agreed that such an important game should be decided in overtime.
Penguins recall defenseman Ruhwedel, goaltender Jarry
Both players were on the Penguins' roster before the team's off week, which began after its 4-3 overtime win against Montreal Dec. 31.
Penguins' record safe after Blue Jackets fall to Capitals
The Blue Jackets were trying to tie the 1992-93 Penguins for the longest winning streak at 17 games but were shut out by the Capitals, 5-0.
'Pleasantly surprised' Penguins center Matt Cullen focusing solely on present
Retire or return? Cullen, 40, isn’t thinking past this season, which he hopes ends in another Stanley Cup championship.
Jason Mackey's Penguins chat transcript: 1.5.17
Jason Mackey answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
The Blue Jackets' winning streak is on former Penguins' radar
Former Penguins watching attentively as streaking Blue Jackets chase down history.
AP NHL
Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1
Bruce Boudreau wins in Anaheim return as Wild beat Ducks 2-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Bruce Boudreau is a likable guy who loves to hold court, and he spent his pregame hours Sunday
Stone, Condon lead Senators to 5-3 win over Oilers
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- The Ottawa Senators had their biggest offensive output in their last seven games, and needed nearly every
COLUMNISTS
STATS & STANDINGS
- Team overview
- Schedule & Box Scores
- Roster
- Depth
- Transactions
- Injuries
- Team Stats
- Live scoreboard
- Stats
- Teams
- Players
- Standings
- League Schedule
- Injuries
- Transactions
Most Read
Most Emailed
- Pittsburgh billionaire Thomas Tull adds farmer to his list of titles
- Court documents reveal new details about arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter
- On the Panthers: For Kevin Stallings, a new home with a familiar bond
- Shabby Schenley Park golf clubhouse is facing replacement
- Police: Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after altercation outside South Side bar