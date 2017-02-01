PENGUINS BLOG
Postgame: Penguins 4, Predators 2
Pregame: Penguins vs. Predators, 7 p.m.
Postgame: Bruins 4, Penguins 3
Conor Sheary to miss 4-6 weeks with upper-body injury
Letang takes little time to shake off rust in return to ice
'Warrior' Hornqvist strikes twice in defeat of Predators
Less than 24 hours after leaving All-Star game in Los Angeles, Sidney Crosby practices in Cranberry
Mike Sullivan gave Crosby the option of skipping practice, the Penguins’ first after a three-day break, but Crosby was having no part of it.
Penguins recall Carter Rowney from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The move calls into question whether Evgeni Malkin's lower-body injury, announced before the All-Star break, has healed.
Dave Molinari's Penguins chat transcript: 1.30.17
Dave Molinari answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
Upper St. Clair’s Trocheck embraces All-Star Game experience
Upper St. Clair native Vincent Trocheck savored his time at All-Star weekend
Sidney Crosby shines in NHL All-Star skills competitions
NHL officials are not hopeful the league’s players will participate in the 2018 Olymipcs in South Korea.
'Scary' pairing of Crosby, Ovechkin helps Metropolitan Division win NHL All-Star Game
Crosby did not score in the final game, and finished with a -2 +/- in 6:56 of ice time, playing mostly with Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin.
Dapper Dan Sportsmen of the Year Jim Rutherford and Mike Sullivan helped put the Penguins back on top
GM Jim Rutherford and coach Mike Sullivan have led the Penguins back to the top and were named Sportsmen of the Year by the Dapper Dan.
Despite wave of young talent, Crosby maintains his spot as best in NHL
Despite a wave of young talent coming into the league, Sidney Crosby maintains his spot as the best in the NHL.
Muzzin's late goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Arizona
Blues fire coach Ken Hitchcock, promote Mike Yeo
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Blues abruptly fired coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, cutting short the veteran's final season in
Silfverberg scores twice as Ducks down Avalanche 5-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Not even a three-game absence because of an upper-body injury could slow down Jakob Silfverberg during
