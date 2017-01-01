PENGUINS BLOG
Postgame: Penguins 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)
Pregame: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Postgame: Penguins 3, Hurricanes 2
Postgame: Penguins 5, Devils 2
Letang's return to lineup felt in victory against Canadiens
Penguins' comeback win vs. Canadiens a fitting cap to successful '16
Michel Therrien has high praise for Crosby
Penguins to go on vacation next week
Old news is good news for this group
Jason Mackey's Penguins chat transcript: 12.29.16
Jason Mackey answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
Penguins goaltender Murray 'week-to-week' with undisclosed injury
Murray was hurt Wednesday night in the second period of a 3-2 win against Carolina.
While Fleury nets win in relief against Carolina, assist goes to Letang
When Matt Murray had to exit the game with an injury, the coach turned to Marc-Andre Fleury to jump in — and Fleury turned to Kris Letang.
Penguins edge Carolina, 3-2
Carl Hagelin’s goal at 15:45 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Penguins to victory against Carolina tonight.
Trevor Daley returns vs. Carolina; Brian Dumoulin 'in good spirits' after surgery on broken jaw
Dumoulin was injured in the third period of a 5-2 victory at New Jersey on Tuesday night, when he was struck in the face by a puck.
Jordan Staal: 'It's always exciting to come back' to Pittsburgh
Once an 18-year-old rookie who burst on the scene with 29 goals in 2006-07, Jordan Staal has made the transition into wily veteran.
Penguins have rousing return against Devils after three-day break
The Penguins’ Justin Schultz scored the game-winner late in the second period, continuing his red-hot offensive month.
Letang, Daley and Kuhnhackl return to Penguins practice
Mike Sullivan said all three are “day to day” and didn’t elaborate on any sort of timeline for their returns.
Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens
Frolik, Flames beat Coyotes 4-2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- Michael Frolik has once again found the back of the net....
Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- To celebrate their 50th NHL season, the Los Angeles Kings honored the goal scorers from the "Miracle
