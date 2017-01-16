PENGUINS BLOG
Pregame: Penguins at Red Wings, 7 p.m.
Postgame: Red Wings 6, Penguins 3
Postgame: Senators, 4, Penguins 1
Postgame: Capitals 5, Penguins 2
Dave Molinari's 1 p.m. Monday Penguins chat: 1.16.17
Penguins place defenseman Letang on injured reserve
Penguins' recent sputtering offense leading to chances going the other way
Penguins fall in Detroit, 6-3
Changing game has not been a simple process for Penguins defenseman Kris Letang
The Penguins are trying to get their No. 1 defenseman to take fewer hits.
By-the-numbers breakdown of the Penguins' first half
At the halfway point of the 2016-17 season, there certainly doesn’t appear to be a Stanley Cup hangover, despite back-to-back losses.
Sloppy PK, early hole add up to second consecutive regulation loss for Penguins
The defeat comes 24 hours after they fell, 5-2, at Washington.
New names giving Penguins offense added balance at midpoint
Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust are apart of the team’s six-deep list of double-digit goal-getters.
Iceoplex owner sentenced to prison on tax charges
Steven Lynch, 61, a tax attorney from Squirrel Hill, faces as much as four years in prison.
Schultz’s All-Star snub makes no sense
Penguins defenseman has made himself into a potent scoring threat.
Jason Mackey's Penguins chat transcript: 1.12.17
Jason Mackey answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
Penguins reassign Ruhwedel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The move leaves the Penguins with seven healthy defensemen, with David Warsofsky being No. 7.
Berglund's 2nd goal of game lifts Blues past Ducks in OT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues finally put an end to their struggles at The Honda Center....
Hall scores in OT, Devils beat Canucks 2-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Skating up the ice on a 2-on-1 with Damon Everson in overtime, Taylor Hall decided to keep
