Postgame: Blues 3, Penguins 0
Pregame: Penguins vs. Blues, 7 p.m.
Postgame: Penguins 7, Hurricanes 1
Eventually, Penguins GM must deal with a tricky goaltending situation
Crosby, Malkin go Hollywood
Evgeni Malkin out until after All-Star break
Under-the-radar signings provide Penguins depth on blue line
Cameron Gaunce and Chad Ruhwedel have filled in admirably on the Penguins’ blue line.
Dave Molinari's Penguins chat transcript: 1.23.17
Dave Molinari answers your questions on the Penguins and NHL.
Penguins winger Sheary named NHL's No. 1 star of the week
Sheary has eight goals in January, tying New York Islanders center John Tavares for the league lead this month.
Bad ice Sunday at PPG Paints Arena causes delay in Penguins-Bruins game
Game officials stopped play in first period so “a pretty good hole” could be fixed, prompting the intermission to start 6:26 earlier..
Conor Sheary leads Penguins past Bruins, 5-1
The Massachusetts native has scored seven points in five career games against his hometown team.
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin practices with no limitations
Brian Dumoulin participated in his first full-contact practice since having surgery on a broken jaw.
Penguins center Matt Cullen still remembers the wooden stick days
The 40-year-old center played with wooden sticks when he was in high school in Minnesota.
Penguins take Carolina for a bumpy ride in 7-1 win
The Penguins overcame a sluggish start and went on to bulldoze Carolina at PNC Arena tonight for their second consecutive away victory.
Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers' 4-0 rout of Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- After years of ineptitude and unrealized potential, the Edmonton Oilers are right in the thick of the
Baertschi scores twice and Canucks beat Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) -- The Vancouver Canucks waited 50 minutes for a chance on the power play. And then they cashed in....
