Mario Lemieux vs. Wayne Gretzky: An NHL All-Star Game tradition No two players have left a larger mark on the NHL All-Star Game than Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky. Now they’re back — sort of. 2 days ago

Penguins head into All-Star break with loss to Bruins after blowing early lead Boston scored four unanswered goals to wipe out a 2-0 deficit en route to a 4-3 victory Thursday night against the Penguins at TD Garden. 2 days ago

Penguins call up center Carter Rowney Coach Mike Sullivan said Rowney has been recalled as the Penguins deal with injuries to Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist. 3 days ago

Eventually, Penguins GM must deal with a tricky goaltending situation The question of who stays and how goes between Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fluery is one Jim Rutherford will have to answer. 3 days ago