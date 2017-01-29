PENGUINS BLOG
Postgame: Bruins 4, Penguins 3
Pregame: Penguins at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Postgame: Blues 3, Penguins 0
'That depends on which David Perron you get'
Sidney Crosby shines in NHL All-Star skills competitions
Crosby, Metropolitan Division win NHL All-Star Game
Dapper Dan Sportsmen of the Year Jim Rutherford and Mike Sullivan helped put the Penguins back on top
Despite wave of young talent, Crosby maintains his spot as best in NHL
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan seems secure in an insecure profession
Mario Lemieux vs. Wayne Gretzky: An NHL All-Star Game tradition
No two players have left a larger mark on the NHL All-Star Game than Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky. Now they’re back — sort of.
Sidney Crosby is heading for another All-Star game — but this time he'll play
Sidney Crosby is set to participate in the All-Star game for the first time since 2007.
Penguins head into All-Star break with loss to Bruins after blowing early lead
Boston scored four unanswered goals to wipe out a 2-0 deficit en route to a 4-3 victory Thursday night against the Penguins at TD Garden.
On a 'bit of a roll,' Matt Murray tightening his grip on No. 1 goalie job
Thursday’s game will mark the sixth consecutive start for Murray. Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t played since a 6-3 loss in Detroit Jan. 14.
Penguins call up center Carter Rowney
Coach Mike Sullivan said Rowney has been recalled as the Penguins deal with injuries to Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist.
Eventually, Penguins GM must deal with a tricky goaltending situation
The question of who stays and how goes between Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fluery is one Jim Rutherford will have to answer.
With Penguins' latest injuries, now would be good time for Kessel to get hot
Kessel the scorer has become Kessel the distributor, and he’s on pace for a career-high 54 assists.
Crosby, Malkin go Hollywood
The Penguins players showed off their acting skills in a promo for the NHL All-Star Game.
Simmonds, Gretzky engineer Metropolitans' All-Star Game win
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky led the
Big goalie, little kid dominate All-Star Skills Competition
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Big Mike Smith and little Ryker Kesler stole the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition....
