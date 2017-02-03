- Quick links:
PENGUINS BLOG
Pregame: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets, 7:08 p.m.
Just another game or something more?
Postgame: Penguins 4, Predators 2
Pregame: Penguins vs. Predators, 7 p.m.
LATEST PENS NEWS
Penguins beat Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime
Pine-Richland grad Brandon Saad thriving after early-season struggles
For Penguins, goaltending decisions are necessary but never easy
Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban
Several wardrobe changes show up as Penguins prepare for Columbus
Video »
MORE PENS NEWS
Jason Mackey's Penguins chat transcript: 2.2.17
Jason Mackey answers Penguins questions in his weekly chat with readers.
Penguins' stacked Metropolitan Division is living up to the hype
Penguins already find themselves in heated battle for best playoff positions because the Metropolitan Division is full of excellent teams.
Penguins to host LGBTQ advocacy night on Feb. 7
On Feb. 7, the Penguins will hold a “You Can Play Night” in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
Conor Sheary to miss 4-6 weeks with upper-body injury
The winger plays on Sidney Crosby’s line.
Letang takes little time to shake off rust in return to ice
In his first game back after missing six with a lower-body injury, he led the Penguins in ice time and anchored their top power-play unit.
'Warrior' Hornqvist strikes twice in defeat of Predators
The Penguins snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
James Neal on Malkin, the Penguins' Cup run, Daley and more
Former Penguin James Neal knows Evgeni Malkin’s game probably better than anyone.
Starkey's Mailbag: Did Antonio Brown sabotage the Steelers in the AFC championship?
Post-Gazette columnist Joe Starkey answers reader questions in his weekly mailbag.
AP NHL
Scheifele scores twice, Jets hold off Stars 4-3
Rinne s
Kessel's OT winner lifts Penguins by Blue Jackets 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into
Marleau scores 500th goal, surging Sharks down Canucks 4-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Patrick Marleau didn't want to mess around with his march to 500 goals....
COLUMNISTS
STATS & STANDINGS
- Team overview
- Schedule & Box Scores
- Roster
- Depth
- Transactions
- Injuries
- Team Stats
- Live scoreboard
- Stats
- Teams
- Players
- Standings
- League Schedule
- Injuries
- Transactions
Most Read
- Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban
- Pine-Richland grad Brandon Saad thriving after early-season struggles
- For Penguins, goaltending decisions are necessary but never easy
- Penguins beat Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime
- Several wardrobe changes show up as Penguins prepare for Columbus
Most Emailed
- Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban
- Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rocky Bleier never put himself on a pedestal
- Paul Zeise: The Falcons will save us from more Patriots arrogance
- Ron Cook: Chris Hogan's determination rewarded with Super Bowl season
- Marc-Andre Fleury gets nostalgic with Stadium Series mask, pads