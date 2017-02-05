Many Congressional Republicans believe outgoing Pres. Barack Obama’s last-day order to make it illegal to use lead bullets and sinkers was a political jab intended to force them into the awkward position of voting to increase the amount of toxic lead available for animal consumption.

As if to force Obama’s point, a young bald eagle that died last week was found through x-rays to have eaten part of a lead bullet.

That doesn’t change John Arway’s read on the order. Arway, executive director of the state Fish and Boat Commission, learned of it, he said, not through the typical dialogue with federal agencies but from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. As written, the ban would include the use of lead at Lake Erie and the John Heinz and Cherry Valley National Wildlife refuges. But in practice, said Arway, the ban carries no weight in this state.

“[Lead] is legal because no one, state or federal, has concluded that the use of lead fishing tackle poses any risk to Pennsylvania's fish, wildlife or anglers and hunters,” he said. “[The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies] has a technical workgroup that has been discussing this matter for over five years. The current position is that there is insufficient evidence to warrant a national ban, and should states find local evidence that would warrant a local ban the states should use their authority to deal with it. This was done by several New England states because of threats to loons. The [federal Environmental Protection Agency] attempted to make this a national issue several years ago but were told by the courts that they lacked evidence to warrant national action.”

Wolf in Washington

Last week the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, a collaboration of Congress, governors and state legislatures who work to protect and advance hunting, fishing, recreational shooting and trapping, welcomed Gov. Tom Wolf as the group’s new Democratic vice-chair

"I am pleased to join the leadership of the bipartisan Governors Sportsmen's Caucus. With over 1.4 million sportsmen and women across the state, who spend over $1.5 billion each year, hunting and angling are a part of the fabric of life in Pennsylvania,” he said, in a statement. “Additionally, through the 'user-pays, public-benefits' American System of Conservation Funding, Pennsylvania sportsmen and women provide nearly $100 million in critical conservation dollars each year."

Gov. Wolf said he was looking forward to working with the network of state executives, “to protect and advance our outdoor heritage."

Semi-legal

Last week the Board of Game Commissioners gave unanimous preliminary approval to changing regulations to permit the use of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns while hunting big game animals, small game and furbearers. Semiautomatic hunting rifles would be limited to a total ammunition capacity of six rounds, one in the chamber and a five-round magazine. The proposal will get a final vote at the commission’s March meeting.