In 2014, when Matt Hough was appointed executive director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, he accepted as a short-term favor for the wildlife agency he loved.

In fact, it was a big favor that lasted longer than expected. Hough had to handle rising costs, falling license sales, declining shale gas leases, chronic wasting disease, white-nose syndrome and the perpetual outrage of hunters who want to see more deer.

In addition, Hough had to watch as commissioners awkwardly forced the resignation of his boss, former executive director Carl Roe, who in return demanded a ridiculous severance package and the hiring of a friend who was defending himself from an ethics probe.

“No Hassle Hough” moved the agency past all that, kept the budget stable and the angry hunters at bay, giving the Board of Game Commissioners time to recruit and acclimate their next executive director.

Last week, Hough, 59, announced he finally will step down March 29 — about a year longer than he expected to spend at the top job, he said, and more than 35 years since he was hired.

“There are a lot of things I want to do. I’ll still be involved in wildlife conservation,” he said. “I’d like to spend some time with family and I want to get back out hunting and fishing.”

At the same Harrisburg media event, commissioners introduced Bryan Burhans, whom they had hired in 2014 with untold plans of easing him into the executive director’s chair. Burhans started as the Game Commission’s deputy director of administration. The next year he was commissioned as a deputy wildlife conservation officer working out of Lebanon County, and recently he has worked as Game Commission deputy executive director.

“I’ve been given an opportunity to come in from the outside,” he said. “Here in Pennsylvania, we have a lot more hunters. It’s a big hunting state with more abundant game. A lot of deer hunters and a lot of demand for deer. There are probably as many turkey hunters as we have turkeys.”

A wildlife biologist, Burhans is a former president and CEO of the American Chestnut Foundation, headquartered in North Carolina. For 12 years, he had a seat with the executive staff of the National Wild Turkey Federation and worked as a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

But Burhans grew up in eastern Pennsylvania and says he’s well-acquainted with the state’s whitetail deer concerns.

“They’ve been arguing about deer management since 1895. Why is it so controversial in Pennsylvania? We have a lot more hunters,” he said. “There’s no way to manage deer that will please everybody. We’re not running a hunting preserve, we’re managing a wildlife population.”

Burhans said the level of demand for limited wildlife resources impacts the culture of a region’s hunters. The adrenaline rush of drawing the bow and releasing from a tree stand can be a tremendous thrill for some, he said. But a hunter who grew used to seeing 40 deer on opening day might have a different definition of a successful hunt.

“I’ve found everywhere I’ve worked that hunter perception of a quality hunt is different,” he said. “I’ll give you an example. When I was living in South Carolina, working with the National Wild Turkey Federation, we were driving in a national forest on the opening day of turkey season and didn’t see one car. I had to pull out the regulations to see if I was on the right road. Other states don’t have that first-day mania we have here. The hunting culture is different.”

In the two years he has worked at the Game Commission, Burhans said he has learned one thing about the agency’s budget.

“You’re not going to balance it by selling more licenses, the way things are now, or getting more oil leases,” he said. “There hasn’t been a license fee increase here since 1999. What else costs the same as it did in 1999? That’s the way to fix this budget.”

The last thing state legislators want to tell voters is that they raised hunting license fees. Bills that would give the state’s wildlife management agencies authority to set their own license prices stalled by the end of 2016, but it provides lawmakers with enough wiggle room to sidestep the contentious issue.

Sunday hunting? It certainly would give hunters more time in the woods, and likely would sell some new licenses. Burhans said he’s seeing more acceptance, particularly in the state senate.

During his time as executive director, Burhans said he would like to see more women and kids in the field, and more cultural diversity among hunters and trappers. He thinks providing more education about how nature works would spark an interest in outdoor recreation.

“I want to set course in the direction Matt has taken, building more relationships with other wildlife agencies and the legislature,” he said. “And I think we need more engagement with the public, with hunters. Being able to help communities and assist on problems. Being in the business of supporting people involved with wildlife.”