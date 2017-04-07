Blind loyalty should never be assumed when it comes to the paying customers. As fast as fans flocked to PNC Park six years ago, they could flee even faster — especially if the Pirates get off to a miserable start.

Some fled last season. Attendance dropped by nearly 3,000 per game.

Bob Nutting should have this at the very top of his mind as the club heads into its home opener.

Nutting is walking a tight rope, or maybe a plank, with the fan base. I believe he is in grave danger of alienating his most devoted patrons. The payroll is down, a year after the average ticket price shot up and the team won a mere 78 games.

That is a really bad combination.

Sure, it was only one year, but people already didn’t trust Nutting. The attachment between the Pirates’ newest ticket-buyers and their team has always seemed tenuous. You can trade Neil Walker or Andrew McCutchen, trade your all-star closer at the deadline, lower the payroll and jack up ticket prices. But you better keep winning.

I get the sense people don’t need much reason to turn away for good. Failing to contend for a wild card this season would probably do the trick for some.

That’s why this feels like such a pivotal year.

So again, if you’re keeping score at home, these were the trends in 2016, before another sleepy offseason saw the payroll drop:

Win total: down.

Average cost of ticket: up

Attendance: down.

Joy of watching Jon Niese throw a baseball: priceless.

The Pirates dispute some of the numbers, perhaps justifiably, from various publications. They say their opening day payroll was higher than what The Associated Press reported. They say the formula used by Team Marketing Report to calculate ticket prices has varied year to year and does not accurately reflect what they claim was just a modest rise last season (and they are freezing prices this year).

Maybe so. Maybe the average cost of a Pirates ticket didn’t rise more than any in baseball (49.9 percent, according to teammarketing.com) last season. And maybe the payroll is around $100 million and not in the low 90s.

That doesn’t change the trends mentioned above.

That doesn’t change the fact the Nutting watches every penny the way a mama bear watches her young.

Is there a franchise that could less afford to fall out of contention than this one? The vibe already is shaky, and I’m not even talking about the face of the franchise (McCutchen) possibly being jettisoned by Aug. 1 even if the club is winning.

I’m talking about palpable fan dissatisfaction with what many saw as the failure to adequately reinforce or least maintain a 98-win team from 2015 (Exhibit A: losing J.A. Happ), the cash-dump trade of Francisco Liriano for Drew Hutchison at last year’s deadline and the utter lack of a discernible pulse this past offseason.

If the team contends, great. If it returns to the playoffs, as ESPN’s Buster Olney predicts it will, even better. But what if there’s another meltdown?

You saw that happened last year, amid a 20-win dip (second largest in franchise history). Attendance dropped for the first time since 2009, the year it hit an 11-year low. About the only reason to come to a game back then was to see if manager John Russell could go all nine innings without moving a muscle.

Amazingly, it only took a good three-month stretch in 2011 under new manager Clint Hurdle to rocket the attendance figure back toward 2 million. And then far beyond. People bought in. They believed. They came to the ballpark in droves.

It could go the other way just as quickly.

Joe Starkey: jstarkey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @joestarkey1. Joe Starkey can be heard on the “Starkey and Mueller” show weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on 93.7 The Fan.