Kevin Murray is the principal at Woodland Hills High School and now set to become only the second head football coach in the history of the school.

A hiring committee has recommended Murray as the Wolverines’ new coach, taking over for legendary George Novak, who retired as coach after last season. Novak was the only coach since Woodland Hills opened in 1987.

The Woodland Hills school board still must approve Murray’s hiring at a meeting Wednesday night. Besides being principal, Murray has been an assistant football coach for the Wolverines for a number of years, including the past five seasons as assistant head coach. He is a Woodland Hills graduate who played for Novak.

Also on Wednesday night, the Woodland Hills board will vote on the hiring of Ron Coursey as athletic director. Coursey is currently the athletic director at William Penn High School in York, Pa.

Novak also is retiring as Woodland Hills’ athletic director. He was a consultant for the hiring committee and he recommended Murray as the new coach.

Murray is in his second year as principal and came under fire last year when he was placed on paid leave Nov. 30 for a few months, after an audio recording surfaced of him threatening to punch a student in an encounter recorded on a cell phone last April. The Allegheny County district attorney’s office decided not to file charges against Murray and he was eventually re-instated as principal.

“It has been his lifelong dream to be a head football coach,” Novak said. “He got into education to teach and coach football. He made a mistake in judgment with that incident. The majority of his decisions are good with kids. He knows how to handle kids and also work with teachers. … People are trying to use that one incident to blackball him for life.”

Novak said only about a dozen people applied for the Woodland Hills coaching job, but many more applied for the athletic director position.

“For the coaching job, most of them didn’t meet the criteria of being either an assistant head coach or a head coach before,” Novak said. “Kevin’s credentials stuck out.”

Tara Reis, president of the Woodland Hills school board, said, “We give our students six, seven, eight chances when they make a mistake or make a bad choice. The board and the administration really felt [Murray] deserved a second chance. That’s why we gave him one. He has been bleeding black and turquoise for a couple decades. He was the overwhelming choice of the committee. He was coach Novak’s top pick, and I trust and believe coach Novak. We’re excited about both Mr. Murray and Mr. Coursey.”

Coursey is a former dean of students and boys basketball coach at Propel Andrew Street, a charter school in Munhall. He also was dean of students at Paul Public Charter in Washington D.C. before going to William Penn in January of 2016.

