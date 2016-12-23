Versatility is a common trait that runs through the group of athletes who make up the Post-Gazette Players of the Year. The bunch has some “Zane-iness” to it, also.

The seven players selected by the Post-Gazette scholastic sports staff run the gamut from dual-threat quarterbacks, to receivers, to running backs, to defensive backs. And what are the chances that two of the players are named Zane?

The versatility showed with a number of players making big impacts on offense, defense and special teams. Clairton’s Lamont Wade and Steel Valley’s Paris Ford are examples. Wade was one of the leading rushers in WPIAL history, but also played a little at quarterback and is ranked by scouting services as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

Ford, meanwhile, did a little of everything and scored touchdowns five different ways for the state champion Ironmen.

A few of the players rang up statistics rarely, if ever, seen before in the WPIAL. Here are thumbnail sketches of the 2016 Players of the Year:

6A player of the year

• Ethan Maenza, North Allegheny

Maenza (6 feet, 185 pounds) was terrific on offense and defense for North Allegheny. As a quarterback, he became only the sixth player in WPIAL history to run and throw for 1,000 yards in the regular season. He finished with 1,258 yards rushing on 156 carries and also completed 69 of 120 for 1,199 yards. In addition, he was one of the best defensive backs in WPIAL Class 6A.

Maenza has not decided on a college yet, but will most likely attend an Ivy League school. Stanford also has offered him a position as a walk-on.

Class 5A

• Zane Dudek, Armstrong

Friday nights were “Zane-y” at Armstrong this season. Dudek (5-10, 190) ran his way into the WPIAL record books by rushing for a single-season record 2,955 yards on 291 carries. He also broke the WPIAL regular-season scoring record with 254 points, including 42 touchdowns. He finished his career as the WPIAL’s fourth-leading rusher with 6,977 yards and also scored 102 touchdowns.

Dudek was recruited by a number of Ivy and Patriot League schools and also had an offer from Kent State of the Mid-American Conference. He made a verbal commitment to Yale last week.

Class 4A

• Zane Zandier, Thomas Jefferson

Zandier was a big-play receiver and a standout defensively for a Thomas Jefferson team that won a WPIAL championship for the second consecutive season. He led the Jaguars in receptions with 44 for 900 yards (20.5 a catch). He also was one of the best defensive backs in the WPIAL on a team that gave up only 6.8 points a game.

Zandier (6-3, 215) had several college scholarship offers, but made a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia. West Virginia and Michigan State were two of his other finalists.

Class 3A

• Alex Smith, Keystone Oaks

Smith had one of the greatest seasons of any quarterback in WPIAL history. He became the first to throw for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 in a season. He finished 189 of 308 for 3,121 yards and ran for 1,117. He threw for 34 touchdowns and finished his career with 5,186 yards passing and 1,940 rushing. He set a WPIAL single-game offensive record with 653 yards against Beaver.

Smith (6-4, 195) has committed to Duquesne University.

Class 2A

• Paris Ford, Steel Valley

Ford is ranked the No. 67 player in the country by Rivals.com. He did a little of everything for the Ironmen, scoring 22 touchdowns five different ways this season — running, receiving, interceptions, punt returns and a fumble recovery return. Ford (6-2, 190) helped Steel Valley go undefeated and the Ironmen won every game by the mercy rule.

Ford was heavily recruited and has made a verbal commitment to Pitt.

Class 1A

• Lamont Wade, Clairton

Rivals.com ranks Wade the No. 1 defensive back in the country. Wade (5-9, 190) also was dynamic as a running back, finishing this year with 2,368 yards and averaging 13.3 yards a carry. He finished as the third-leading rusher in WPIAL history with 7,079 yards on 617 attempts and tied a WPIAL record for touchdowns with 117.

Wade announced last Saturday he will play at Penn State. He will enroll at the school for the spring semester.

City League

• Darious Shields, University Prep

University Prep lost three top players when they transferred from the school shortly before the season. Shields stepped up, became a team leader and led University Prep to the City League championship. In the title game, Shields scored the winning touchdown on a reception with less than a minute to play.

Shields (5-11, 195) was a standout receiver and defensive back for University Prep. He has not decided on a college, but has offers from top PSAC programs.