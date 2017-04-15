After Sewickley Academy defeated Constitution, 68-63, in the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball title game in Hershey, Pa., coach Win Palmer was named coach of the year Friday by the panel of Pennsylvania sports writers that selected the 2016-17 all-state teams.

Several WPIAL players were named to first, second or third all-state teams, including Sewickley Academy’s Chris Groetch (14.3 points per game) and Nate Ridgeway (17.3 ppg) who made the Class 2A first team, and Justin Pryor (14.3 ppg), who made the second team. The Panthers defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 71-60, in the WPIAL 2A title game.

In 6A, Pine-Richland’s Andrew Petcash (21 ppg) and North Hills’ Nick Smith (26 ppg), who were named to the Post-Gazette’s Fabulous 5, made the first team. Pine-Richland went 28-2, won a 6A WPIAL title before falling to Reading in the PIAA championship, 64-60.

Austin Butler of Latrobe (29.2 ppg), another PG Fab 5 selection, made the 6A second team and Pine-Richland’s Phil Jurkovec (16 ppg) made the third team. Reading’s Rick Perez was named coach of the year and Lonnie Walker IV earned player of the year.

Robby Carmody (26.2 ppg) of Mars, who was named to the Post-Gazette’s Fab 5, and Jarrod Simmons of Moon (19.1 ppg) made the 5A first team. Moon defeated Hampton, 69-62, for the WPIAL 5A title.

In 4A, Beaver Falls’ Josh Creach (23 ppg) made the first team. Amos Luptak (12 ppg) of Quaker Valley made the second team and Quaker Valley’s Coletrane Washington (15 ppg) was named to the third team. New Castle’s Marcus Hooker (14.3 ppg) and Geno Stone (16.4 ppg) made the third team. New Castle defeated Quaker Valley, 73-58, in the WPIAL 4A championship.

Darius Wise (25 ppg) of Beaver so made the 4A third team.

Lincoln Park’s Nelly Cummings (29.9 ppg), a PG Fab 5 selection, made the 3A first team. Matt Popeck of Washington (25.4 ppg) made the 3A second team, and three WPIAL players made the third team: Steel Valley’s JaMier Fletcher (19 ppg), Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic’s Kenny Fukon (15.4 ppg) and Shady Side Academy’s Etai Groff (22 ppg). Cardinal Wuerl NC defeated Lincoln Park, 56-51, for a WPIAL 3A title. Lincoln Park fell to Neumann-Goretti, 89-58, in the PIAA final.

Besides Sewickley’s strong showing in the 2A all-state teams, Mitchell King of Bishop Canevin (19 ppg), Neal McDermott of Greensburg Central Catholic (20.4 ppg) and Mason Mraz of Lauren (27 ppg) made the second team. Chartiers-Houston’s A.J. Myers (24.3 ppg) made the 2A third team.

Monessen, which defeated Imani Christian, 74-59, in the WPIAL 1A championship, had Jaden Altomore (21.9 ppg) and Justice Rice (18.7 ppg) make the 1A first team. Kenny Robinson (25 ppg) of Imani Christian made the second team.

The girls’ all-state teams will be announced Saturday.

Sarah K. Spencer: sspencer@post-gazette.com and Twitter: @sarah_k_spence.