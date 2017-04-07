



Boys players of the year





Nick Smith, North Hills

Height: 6-1 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 26.0 | Year: Senior

• Two-time P-G Fab 5 pick

• School record 1,776 pts, 44 in one game

• Avg 6 assists, 4 rebounds a game

• Led team to 3 semifinal appearances





Robby Carmody, Mars

Height: 6-4 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 26.2 | Year: Junior

• Ranked among top 100 juniors in country

• Scholarship offers from major colleges

• Averaged 12 rebounds, shot 65 percent

• Has school record of 1,456 points





Josh Creach, Beaver Falls

Height: 6-7 | Position: F | Avg. points per game: 22.4 | Year: Senior

• 2016 WPIAL 3A Player of the Year

• Averaged 12 rebounds a game

• Scored 1,757 career points

• Will play at Hutchinson C.C. (Kansas)





Nelly Cummings, Lincoln Park

Height: 6-0 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 28.7 | Year: Senior

• 5th leading scorer in WPIAL history

• 2,411 career points, won 103 games

• 101 career 3-pointers

• Signed with Bowling Green





Chris Groetsch, Sewickley Academy

Height: 5-10 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 14.9 | Year: Senior

• Helped team win WPIAL, PIAA titles

• Versatile player: Effective in many ways

• Scored more than 1,000 career points

• Will play at Johns Hopkins





Justice Rice, Monessen

Height: 6-2 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 20.3 | Year: Senior

• Versatile point guard

• Helped team win 2 WPIAL titles

• Scored more than 1,000 career points

• Team won 64 games in 3 seasons as starter





Jahi Ogbonna, Allderdice

Height: 5-8 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 15.8 | Year: Senior

• First Year as a starter

• Point guard became a team leader

• Excellent mid-range shooter

• Led team to 4th consecutive City title





Girls players of the year





Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland

Height: 5-7 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 23.2 | Year: Senior

• Avg 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

• Made 51 3-pointers this season

• Scored school record 1,868 career points

• Signed with Duquesne University





Sierra Kotchman, Trinity

Height: 5-6 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 19.3 | Year: Senior

• Helped team reach PIAA 5A title game

• Averaged 4 rebounds, 3 assists

• 1,706 career points; 68 three-pointers

• Signed with Division II Fairmont State





Sam Breen, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

Height: 6-1 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 23.6 | Year: Senior

• Averaged 10 rebounds, 4 assists

• Led team to WPIAL 4A championship

• 2,488 career points; 1,175 rebounds

• Signed with Dayton





Amani Johnson, East Allegheny

Height: 5-5 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 29.5 | Year: Junior

• Led WPIAL in scoring

• Avg 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

• Scored 1,570 career points

• Plays 4 sports at East Allegheny





Alexa Williamson, Chartiers-Houston

Height: 6-1 | Position: F | Avg. points per game: 23.0 | Year: Junior

• Bounced back from knee injury

• Led team to first WPIAL championship

• 22 pts and 12 rebounds in WPIAL title game

• Has more than 1,000 career points





Ayanna Townsend, Winchester Thurston

Height: 6-2 | Position: F | Avg. points per game: 18.6 | Year: Junior

• Led team to WPIAL Class 1A crown

• Had 22 pts, 17 rebounds in title game

• Averaged 12 rebounds a game

• Potential Division I college recruit





Michaela Porter, Obama

Height: 6-0 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 17.2 | Year: Senior

• Led team to 4th consecutive City title

• Averaged 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists

• Scored more than 1,000 career points

• Signed with University of Cincinnati