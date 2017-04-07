Best of the Best: 2017 Post-Gazette Fab 5 by classificationApril 7, 2017 12:00 AM
Boys players of the year
Nick Smith, North Hills
Height: 6-1 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 26.0 | Year: Senior
• Two-time P-G Fab 5 pick
• School record 1,776 pts, 44 in one game
• Avg 6 assists, 4 rebounds a game
• Led team to 3 semifinal appearances
Robby Carmody, Mars
Height: 6-4 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 26.2 | Year: Junior
• Ranked among top 100 juniors in country
• Scholarship offers from major colleges
• Averaged 12 rebounds, shot 65 percent
• Has school record of 1,456 points
Josh Creach, Beaver Falls
Height: 6-7 | Position: F | Avg. points per game: 22.4 | Year: Senior
• 2016 WPIAL 3A Player of the Year
• Averaged 12 rebounds a game
• Scored 1,757 career points
• Will play at Hutchinson C.C. (Kansas)
Nelly Cummings, Lincoln Park
Height: 6-0 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 28.7 | Year: Senior
• 5th leading scorer in WPIAL history
• 2,411 career points, won 103 games
• 101 career 3-pointers
• Signed with Bowling Green
Chris Groetsch, Sewickley Academy
Height: 5-10 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 14.9 | Year: Senior
• Helped team win WPIAL, PIAA titles
• Versatile player: Effective in many ways
• Scored more than 1,000 career points
• Will play at Johns Hopkins
Justice Rice, Monessen
Height: 6-2 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 20.3 | Year: Senior
• Versatile point guard
• Helped team win 2 WPIAL titles
• Scored more than 1,000 career points
• Team won 64 games in 3 seasons as starter
Jahi Ogbonna, Allderdice
Height: 5-8 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 15.8 | Year: Senior
• First Year as a starter
• Point guard became a team leader
• Excellent mid-range shooter
• Led team to 4th consecutive City title
Girls players of the year
Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland
Height: 5-7 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 23.2 | Year: Senior
• Avg 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
• Made 51 3-pointers this season
• Scored school record 1,868 career points
• Signed with Duquesne University
Sierra Kotchman, Trinity
Height: 5-6 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 19.3 | Year: Senior
• Helped team reach PIAA 5A title game
• Averaged 4 rebounds, 3 assists
• 1,706 career points; 68 three-pointers
• Signed with Division II Fairmont State
Sam Breen, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
Height: 6-1 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 23.6 | Year: Senior
• Averaged 10 rebounds, 4 assists
• Led team to WPIAL 4A championship
• 2,488 career points; 1,175 rebounds
• Signed with Dayton
Amani Johnson, East Allegheny
Height: 5-5 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 29.5 | Year: Junior
• Led WPIAL in scoring
• Avg 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
• Scored 1,570 career points
• Plays 4 sports at East Allegheny
Alexa Williamson, Chartiers-Houston
Height: 6-1 | Position: F | Avg. points per game: 23.0 | Year: Junior
• Bounced back from knee injury
• Led team to first WPIAL championship
• 22 pts and 12 rebounds in WPIAL title game
• Has more than 1,000 career points
Ayanna Townsend, Winchester Thurston
Height: 6-2 | Position: F | Avg. points per game: 18.6 | Year: Junior
• Led team to WPIAL Class 1A crown
• Had 22 pts, 17 rebounds in title game
• Averaged 12 rebounds a game
• Potential Division I college recruit
Michaela Porter, Obama
Height: 6-0 | Position: G | Avg. points per game: 17.2 | Year: Senior
• Led team to 4th consecutive City title
• Averaged 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists
• Scored more than 1,000 career points
• Signed with University of Cincinnati