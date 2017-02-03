Mt. Lebanon didn’t get a second to relax as it held off a Baldwin fourth-quarter comeback to win, 52-50, Friday night on the road.

Not after Baldwin’s Jake Monroe intercepted a downcourt pass intended for Mt. Lebanon senior point guard Mark Lamendola, who dominated with 22 points, recovering the turnover for the Highlanders.

Not after Baldwin forward and guard Anthony Reid hit back-to-back 3-pointers with just over two minutes to play, narrowing what was a seven-point deficit to a 51-47 score.

And not after Baldwin guard Nick Fiumara added a free throw to make it a four-point game as time wound down.

Facing the Baldwin student section cranked up to its maximum volume, Mt. Lebanon missed six free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the game close.

The Blue Devils entered the fourth quarter up 11 points and never lost the lead, running out the clock for a win that guarantees them at least a tie for the section championship.

Joey Passodelis, who scored three points in the fourth quarter, said staying positive helped Mt. Lebanon remain focused in what became a close contest.

“The atmosphere was insane,” Passodelis said. “Every timeout, we came out, we had each other’s backs. If someone messed up, we’ve got their back. We played together tonight, I think, and that’s what kept us going.”

Down four points, Baldwin players scrambled to get off a final shot, with the two teams exchanging a few words and shoves in the waning seconds.

A final jump shot wasn’t enough to tie the score, though, and Mt. Lebanon’s focus paid off in the fourth quarter.

“Down the stretch, we just kind of focused on ourselves, not the crowd or the players because it got a little chippy there at the end, but our coach has us doing lucid training every day to get our mind right, it gets us focused and ready to go for these moments,” Passodelis said.

The victory avenged a 51-45 loss to Baldwin earlier this season and moves the Blue Devils to 9-1 in the section and 13-7 overall. Mt. Lebanon now has won seven games in a row.

Baldwin, which has not won a section title since 1986, falls to 7-3 in the section and 13-6 overall.

“It was a close game at our place, too,” Mt. Lebanon coach Joe David said. “It’s a really good game. For us, it gets us a part of the section championship, so it’s a big game for us.”

Mt. Lebanon held Baldwin to eight points in the third quarter and jumped to an early lead courtesy of two jump shots by Lamendola.

Lamendola shot 6 of 8 from the floor and added one free throw in the first half, and his inside shooting gave the Blue Devils a slight 27-22 edge at halftime.

With 4:13 left in the third quarter, Antonio Garofoli made a 3-pointer from more than 3 feet behind the arc followed by a layup and a free throw, helping the Blue Devils pull away at 37-27.

Baldwin began to press on defense, but shots didn’t fall like clockwork for the Highlanders until their 20-point fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Though Mt. Lebanon’s proficient offense stalled slightly in the fourth, the Blue Devils were able to grab enough rebounds and hold off their section rival.

“We were trying to stay aggressive, keep them off the glass, so we were able to get a few rebounds which was good,” Lamendola said.