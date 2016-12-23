Penn Hills has suffered its share of disappointment at the hands of Norwin over the past few years.

Thursday night, it was time for the Indians to return the favor.

Tayonna Robertson scored all 18 of her points in the second half as Class 6A No. 3 Penn Hills (5-1, 1-0) won its Section 2 opener against the No. 4 Knights, 53-49. It was the Indians’ first victory against Norwin since Feb. 14, 2009, a streak that includes losses in the 2015 WPIAL 4A championship and in the 2016 PIAA playoffs.

“This feels pretty good on our end to come out and win a big game at their place,” Penn Hills coach Robert Cash said. “We’ve cleared a big hurdle for us and it’s a big section win against a team that’s among the top teams in the WPIAL.”

Temple recruit Desiree Oliver also chipped in 12 points for the Indians, while Danielle McMaster paced the Knights (4-2, 1-1) with 16.

Other top girls games

■ Both teams may have been ranked in their respective classifications, but Pine-Richland got the best of Mars as Amanda Kalin scored a game-high 31 points, including three 3-pointers, to guide the 6A No. 2 Rams (6-0) to a 66-47 win against the 5A No. 3 Planets (5-1).

■ Jess Bowen scored 19 points to help the Indians overcome a 10-point halftime deficit as 6A North Hills (4-2) snuck past 5A Moon (1-6) in a non-section game. The Indians will play Latrobe in the Hampton tournament Tuesday.

■ Class 3A No. 1 Neshannock (7-0, 2-0) got its first real challenge against Section 3 rival Mohawk (4-1, 1-1), but Carmie Matarazzo dropped in 17 points as the Lancers rolled to a 51-41 victory against the Warriors to take over early control of Section 3.

■ Daeja Quick scored 33 points, including four 3-pointers, as Class 1A No. 3 Cornell (4-2) defeated Class 5A Lincoln Park (2-3), 63-31, in its final warm-up before the Section 1 opener Jan. 2 against Union.

Star of the night

■ East Allegheny (6-0, 2-0) junior Amani Johnson dropped in four 3-pointers as part of her game-high 41 points and went over 1,000 points in her career to lead the Class 3A No. 5 Wildcats to a 75-28 victory against South Side Beaver (3-2, 0-1) in Section 2.

Hot shots

■ Girls with four or more 3-pointers: Keira Boff, Belle Vernon, 5; Alayna Cappelli, Trinity, 4; Amani Johnson, East Allegheny, 4; Hannah Lindemuth, West Allegheny, 4; Jocelyn Nagy, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 4; Kamryn Nash, Bethel Park, 4; Daeja Quick, Cornell, 4; Taylor Wood, Armstrong, 4.