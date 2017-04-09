Mike Jones is sit­ting in his of­fice, look­ing out the win­dow, his view for the past 11 months only slightly less stun­ning than the one he en­joyed for the pre­vi­ous nine years at his old job. On the wall are pic­tures with some of the fa­mous play­ers in the world of golf, in­clud­ing Jor­dan Spi­eth, shortly af­ter the young Texan’s dom­i­nat­ing eight-shot vic­tory in the 2016 Hyun­dai Tour­na­ment of Cham­pi­ons at the Kapalua re­sort in Hawaii.

At 55, Jones has done the un­think­able. He left the Hawaii is­lands, where he was gen­eral man­ager/​di­rec­tor of golf at Kapalua, one of the most fa­mous golf re­sorts in the world, to move to the cloud-shrouded hills of Fay­ette County and lead what is be­ing hailed as a golf re­vival at the Nema­co­lin Wood­lands re­sort in Farm­ing­ton.

At a time when course con­struc­tion has slowed to a crawl — and more and more courses are clos­ing around the coun­try — the con­struc­tion and de­but of Shep­herd’s Rock is an anom­aly. In Western Penn­syl­va­nia, the Pete Dye-de­signed course, slated to open in July, is a rar­ity. The pre­vi­ous new 18-hole course to open here is Tot­teridge, the Rees Jones de­sign that made its de­but in 2002 as a pri­vate course. It is now open to the pub­lic.

At Kapalua, Jones helped over­see the op­er­a­tion of the PGA’s Tour un­of­fi­cial sea­son-open­ing event for win­ners-only. At Nema­co­lin Wood­lands, which once played host to the PGA Tour’s 84 Lum­ber Clas­sic from 2003-06, he is di­rec­tor of golf and rec­re­ation and re­spon­si­ble for over­see­ing the com­ple­tion of Shep­herd’s Rock, which sits next to Mystic Rock, Dye’s other 18-hole cre­ation at the moun­tain re­sort.

The ques­tion that begs to be asked: Why?

“Kapalua was a great place, but it was fa­mous be­fore I got there,” Jones said. “To me, this was a chal­lenge. I can’t sit still. It was a chal­lenge to make this a golf des­ti­na­tion.”

After nearly a de­cade in par­a­dise, Jones has come to the moun­tain re­sort owned by 84 Lum­ber founder and owner Joe Hardy and his daugh­ter, Mag­gie, to over­see the con­struc­tion and de­but of Shep­herd’s Rock, re­sus­ci­tate the golf acad­emy un­der the di­rec­tion of for­mer Oak­mont di­rec­tor of in­struc­tion Eric John­son and put Nema­co­lin Wood­lands back on the na­tional golf map.

Jones even has hired a club fit­ter, Aaron Staricek, to work with John­son and build a player’s clubs right there at the acad­emy within a cou­ple hours. And it doesn’t mat­ter the man­u­fac­turer — Tay­lorMade, Titleist, Call­away, Ping, even the ul­tra-ex­pen­sive PXG irons. Justin Collins, for­merly of the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridge­port, W.Va., is the new head pro­fes­sional.

“The op­por­tu­nity to be in­volved in the con­struc­tion of a new course, which doesn’t hap­pen very of­ten these days, and come in and take over as proj­ect man­ager was ex­cit­ing,” Jones said. “That’s our goal — to make this a golf des­ti­na­tion. With the vi­sion the Hardys had, they were com­mit­ted to do that, not only fi­nan­cially but in con­cept.”

Last year, ac­cord­ing to the Na­tional Golf Foun­da­tion, only 10 new golf fa­cil­i­ties opened in the U.S., the low­est num­ber on record. This in­cluded The Loop at For­est Dunes in Mich­i­gan and Mossy Oak in Mis­sis­sippi. There could be fewer in 2017.

What’s more, 190 courses closed in 2016, re­duc­ing the num­ber of golf fa­cil­i­ties in the U.S. to 15,104. Since 2006, fa­cil­i­ties have de­clined by 5.6 per­cent, ac­cord­ing to the NGF. The as­so­ci­a­tion proj­ects 150 to 175 courses will close each year as con­trac­tion con­tin­ues.

The NGF’s lat­est re­port in­di­cates there is still new course ac­tiv­ity in the pipe­line, in­clud­ing 55 18-hole equiv­a­lent golf courses un­der con­struc­tion and an­other 37 in the plan­ning stages. But not all of those are new courses. There are 16 that are merely ad­di­tions to ex­ist­ing prop­erty.

While por­tions of Shep­herd’s Rock are built on the prop­erty once oc­cu­pied by the 18-hole Links Course, there is ab­so­lutely no sim­i­lar­ity be­tween those holes and the new holes con­structed by Dye and his de­sign team, headed by Tim Liddy. It is 7,151 yards from the back holes and in­cludes a hole — the 455-yard par-4 ninth — that is the best on the en­tire prop­erty.

In ad­di­tion to Shep­herd’s Rock, other courses sched­uled to open this year are Stream­song Black in Flor­ida; the re­vers­ible Sil­v­ies Val­ley Ranch in Burns, Ore.; Bayou Oaks in New Or­le­ans; and Stoatin Brae in Au­gusta, Mich. Shep­herd’s Rock is hop­ing to be in the run­ning for best new course in Amer­ica.

“That’s the goal, to try to get it to along the lines of the great golf re­sorts of the world, the Pine­hursts [in North Car­o­lina], the Sea Islands [in Geor­gia],” Jones said.

The fo­cus at Nema­co­lin Wood­lands has changed in­deed. Gone are the days when the de­sire was to at­tract a PGA Tour event, which the Hardys did with their four-year run with the 84 Lum­ber Clas­sic. The only re­main­ing ves­tiges of the tour­na­ment are the stat­ues of John Daly and Vi­jay Singh, a for­mer cham­pion, that still stand on Mystic Rock.

Oh, the fam­ily still wants to show off their new course to other pro­fes­sion­als, which is why the Tri-State PGA’s sec­tion cham­pi­on­ship will be there in late Au­gust. But more im­por­tant, they want to build a mem­ber­ship base and re­sort cli­en­tele with ser­vice, in­struc­tion and 36 holes of de­signer golf. They are buck­ing the trend by in­vest­ing mil­lions in a new course.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s a lot to leave in a sense,” Jones said of his move from a world-fa­mous golf re­sort, an an­nual PGA Tour event and the beaches of Hawaii. “But when they talk about chal­lenges, the chal­lenges were cool.”

Gerry Du­lac: gdu­lac@post-ga­zette.com and Twitter @gerrydulac.