Bob Ford’s attempt to go quietly into retirement as head golf professional at Oakmont Country Club isn’t working.

Make no mistake, he is going out with a bang, not a whimper.

Ford’s latest honor is the highest a person can receive from the United States Golf Association – the Bob Jones Award, given in recognition of exemplary sportsmanship in golf. He is the first PGA of America club professional to receive the award, which has been presented annually since 1955.

The USGA announced the selection today at its annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

“It’s pretty staggering,” Ford said. “That no other PGA professional has won this award is pretty humbling.”

The Bob Jones Award is given to a person who emulates the spirit, personal qualities and attitude toward the game and its players of the late great amateur who co-founded the Masters and helped design Augusta National Golf Club.

Ford is the 64th recipient of the award and fourth from Western Pennsylvania, joining the late Arnold Palmer (1971) of Latrobe, former Oakmont president and USGA executive committee member Fred Brand Jr. (1997) and Sewickley’s Carol Semple Thompson (2003), one of the most decorated female amateurs in the world.

Other past recipients of the award include Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Ben Crenshaw, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, former President George H.W. Bush and Francis Ouimet, among others.

“Jack and Arnold were friends of Bob Jones,” Ford said. “He passed the game to them and they passed the game to my generation.”

It is just the latest honor for Ford, 63, who retired at the end of 2016 after 42 years at Oakmont, the last 37 as head professional. He remains as head professional at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach., Fla.

Two months ago, he was honored by The Links Club in New York with its annual award for outstanding contribution to the game. In October, he was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Hall of Fame at a dinner at Oakmont. And, during the U.S. Open at Oakmont, Pittsburgh City Council proclaimed June 12-19 as “Bob Ford Week” in Western Pennsylvania.

Ford will be honored during the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wisc.

“The relationship that I’ve had through the years with the USGA, hosting seven of their championships, we all got to know each other pretty well,” Ford said. “Without Oakmont and those championships and the exposure I had, this never would happened. I’m grateful for that.”