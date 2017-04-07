As a jubilant South Carolina basketball team cut down the nets after beating Florida and advancing to the Final Four, the last player holding the scissors was Christian Schmitt.

That is correct. A little-known freshman walk-on from Mars High School took the final snips before handing off to coach Frank Martin at Madison Square Garden.

Talk about a Warholian moment.

“It was like a dream,” said Schmitt, a guard who played a total of seven minutes in five games this season, missing his only 3-point attempt. “I just happened to be the last player up there. In your childhood, you think about what it would be like to be up there doing it. I always wanted to be like Mario Chalmers (formerly of Kansas) and Derrick Rose (formerly of Memphis) when they got to cut down the nets. To do it in Madison Square Garden was surreal.”

Schmitt’s journey to South Carolina was nearly as improbable as the seventh-seeded Gamecocks’ run to the Final Four, during which they defeated No. 10 Marquette, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Florida. The fairy tale ended Saturday night in a down-to-the-wire, 77-73, loss to eventual runner-up Gonzaga in the national semifinals in Glendale, Ariz.

No matter. The experience was pure magic for Schmitt, the lone WPIAL alum on a Final Four roster, and his teammates.

“This is unbelievable,” said Schmitt, who did not play in the tournament but offered emotional support to his teammates on the sideline. “I remember standing at the bench against Florida [in the Elite Eight] and not noticing anything else until the clock hit zero. Everything was a blur. I got like 30 calls, texts, tweets and snapchats after. We had a ‘Welcome Back’ party when we got back to school. All of a sudden, you go from some kid on campus to a basketball player on a Final Four team.”

Had Schmitt stuck with his original plan, he would have recently completed his first year as a preferred walk-on at Furman. He said he changed his mind shortly after helping coach Rob Carmody’s Mars team to the PIAA Class 3A final last season.

“If I would have played there, I thought, maybe, if I was lucky, that I’d get to play in one NCAA tournament in my four years,” Schmitt said. “Instead, I got to be a part of the Final Four.”

Schmitt’s longtime friend and classmate at Mars, Sara Weiss, gets an assist for bringing him to Greenville, S.C. She recommended he follow her there because of its respected business program. Despite applying late, Schmitt got accepted.

He found his way onto the basketball team by catching the eye of Martin at an open tryout. Little did Schmitt know that, six months later, he would be part of arguably the best story of the college basketball season.

“Everybody thought we were underdogs, except for us,” Schmitt said. “I knew we had what it took to be successful. We play great defense, we have togetherness and we have [SEC Player of the Year] Sindarius Thornwell. ... I had a chance to shake hands with [Duke coach] Mike Krzyzewski. I met Clark Kellogg and Chris Weber. Magical is a good way to describe it.”

A true bracket buster, South Carolina had a 0.3 percent chance to advance to the Final Four, per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. The Gamecocks had lost six of nine games entering the tournament and were tasked with facing title contender Duke in the round of 32.

But something special happened in the second half against the Blue Devils. South Carolina overcame a seven-point deficit by scoring 65 points en route to an 88-81 victory.

Schmitt will never forget waking though the handshake line and seeing the faces of the dejected Duke players. In subsequent games, he witnessed the same look from the players at Baylor and Florida.

“Teams have a lot of life against us in the first half; they’re fired up,” he said. “But in the second half, you can see a change. It’s because we go at them defensively and the score starts to change. That’s when they lose their confidence. The point guards are miserable because we’re on them all night. The big men can’t get off easy shots. It’s mentally and physically draining for them.”

South Carolina’s mindset was fostered by the no-nonsense Martin, a former college bouncer who counts West Virginia coach Bob Huggins as one of his mentors. Schmitt said practices were intense — “No water breaks, and you better compete hard,” he said — but the result was worth it.

“A year ago,” Schmitt said, “I never thought something like this would have been possible. It’s been one great ride.”