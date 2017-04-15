Quadree Henderson made sure no Pitt fan could go home from Heinz Field without seeing a few highlight-worthy plays Saturday afternoon.

The cat-quick wide receiver and kick returner racked up 137 yards of offense to help lead the Gold team past the Blue team, 23-14, in Pitt’s annual Blue-Gold spring game to wrap up offseason practices. Henderson had 53 yards receiving on five receptions and rushed for 84 yards on a couple of jet-sweep carries, including a 30-yard scamper for the first touchdown of the intrasquad scrimmage.

If the quarterback competition was the most intriguing aspect of Saturday’s game, one might be hard-pressed to take too much away from it. Redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci, starting under center for Gold, was unspectacular but efficient. He finished 5 for 5 for 60 yards in a winning effort.

Max Browne, the Southern California graduate transfer who picked Pitt with an eye on a starting job, started slow in his first public showing as a Panther. He and the Blue offense went three-and-out on their first three drives, but he eventually found some success through the air, finishing 13 of 28 for 144 yards and a touchdown.

