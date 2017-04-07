Sometimes, when a player decides to move on from a school, there’s not too much interested in where said player ends up. The curious case of Cameron Johnson would not seem to adhere to that narrative.

It may not be overstating it to suggest his relatively surprising transfer from Pitt is a story line that will run parallel to the Panthers for as long as his basketball career continues. The first step of that post-Pitt journey is figuring out where to play his next two years of college basketball.

Early indications are that Johnson might have his pick of major programs, for the most part. Friday morning, a Rivals.com recruiting reporter tweeted that Johnson has 20 offers already, including Arizona (coached by former Pitt standout Sean Miller), Texas, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan and even TCU, where former Pitt coach Jamie Dixon now resides.

But MLive.com spoke with Johnson about the reported Michigan offer, and Johnson told the outlet the Wolverines are merely interested at this point and would like to have Johnson to campus for a visit. Johnson also said he would like to narrow his list “in a few days or so and figure out what visits I want to take." Unsurprisingly, he has reportedly been blocked from transferring to another ACC school.

But perhaps the most intriguing school to surface so far in the Johnson rumor mill is Kentucky, where John Calipari also has reportedly extended an offer for the immediately-eligible graduate-transfer guard to join his perennial power. Kyle Tucker, who covers Kentucky for SECCountry.com, even wrote that there’s a “good chance” Johnson lands in Lexington, citing a source.

So, basically, obvious move is obvious — if that’s what Johnson ultimately decides. And not just because Kentucky is viewed by many as the pinnacle of college basketball.

After all, Johnson’s father, Gil — who told the Post-Gazette his son’s decision to leave Pitt had nothing to do with Kevin Stallings and everything to do with next year’s bleak roster outlook — played at Pitt in the late 1980s when Calipari was cutting his teeth in Oakland as an assistant coach.

The Johnson family also hails from Moon Township, the same hometown as Calipari, who has yet another top-ranked recruiting class headed to Kentucky in 2017.

And if you really want to sniff out all the “Coach Cal” connections, Cameron’s older brother, Aaron, played basketball at Clarion, Calipari’s college alma mater.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that most of these schools’ fans are clamoring for Johnson to be added to the mix. He doesn’t have to sit out, he has two years to play and he would’ve been the leading returning scorer for an ACC team after shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range. Especially at 6-foot-8, that’s a skill any program can use.

But alas, no matter what happens, Pitt is on the wrong end of what appears to be shaping up as a hotly contested recruiting battle.

Brian Batko: bbatko@post-gazette.com and Twitter @BrianBatko.