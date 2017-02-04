DURHAM, N.C. -- This week, Pitt became the first ACC team to play back-to-back games at Duke and North Carolina since the league's schedule expanded to 18 games three years ago. It was, for a team riding a six-game losing streak, a pair of games riddled with the potential for disaster.

The Panthers did most everything they could have done against the top-25 opponents, playing at a level they hadn't showcased themselves to be capable of in nearly a month. The trip produced about all it could for them -- except for a win.

Michael Young scored 24 points and Pitt shot 51 percent from the field, but it struggled shooting from deep and its defense faltered late in a 72-64 loss Saturday against No. 21 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The loss was the team's eighth in a row, keeping it in last place in the ACC standings. Jamel Artis added 17 points, making him the only other player on the Panthers (12-11, 1-9 ACC) to finish in double figures. As a team, it finished two of 14 on 3-pointers (14.3 percent).

The victory was Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 500th in his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Behind an inspired shooting effort, one in which it made nine of its first 14 field goal attempts, Pitt got out to a surprising 22-18 lead on the Blue Devils (18-5, 6-4). Over the next 3:10, however, Duke scored 10 unanswered points. In a moment where they have faltered at times during their losing streak, exhibiting diminished effort and tenacity when the game slips out of their control, the Panthers clamped down defensively in a way they largely haven’t during ACC play, holding Duke scoreless for the final 4:54 of the half to go into the locker room tied at 28.

Just as it did against North Carolina, Pitt operated at a deliberate pace offensively to try to slow down the game and limit the number of possessions against a more talented opponent on the road. Of their 31 first-half possessions, the Panthers went into the final six seconds of the shot clock 12 times.

Pitt was within three, 52-49, after a jumper from Jamel Artis with 6:10 remaining, but Duke countered with a 10-2 run capped by a 3 from guard Grayson Allen to put his team up nine, 60-51. Allen's 3 was the final field goal of a run in which the Blue Devils made seven-consecutive shots.

The Panthers, yet again, fought back, with a three-point play from Artis getting them back within three, 60-57, with 3:10 remaining. Duke answered, though, getting 3s from Allen on two of its next four possessions to push its lead to seven with 49 seconds remaining.

Pitt returns to action Wednesday with a road game against Boston College, which entered the day with a 9-14 record and 2-8 mark in ACC play, putting it just a half-game ahead of the Panthers.

