Pat Narduzzi had a not-so-subtle message on national signing day for anyone wondering who would be Pitt’s next offensive coordinator and when he would be hired: “Be ready.”

Barely 24 hours after Pitt put the finishing touches on its 2017 recruiting class, Narduzzi made an addition that could have a more significant impact than any incoming freshman.

Pitt has hired Shawn Watson to run its offense and coach the quarterbacks, replacing the highly successful Matt Canada, who left his offensive coordinator post for LSU about a month and a half ago. Watson, 57, has been an offensive coordinator at four major-conference schools since 2000 but spent last season as Indiana’s offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach before Indiana’s bowl game but passed over for its offensive coordinator vacancy.

Now, Watson gets a chance to call plays again with the Panthers.

“I am tremendously honored and excited to join the staff at Pitt and be part of what Pat Narduzzi is building there,” Watson said in a statement released by Pitt.

Welcome to Pitt, Shawn Watson! New Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. #H2P pic.twitter.com/vFh7jd2tnT — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) February 2, 2017

Watson is a native of Carbondale, Ill., and a graduate of Southern Illinois, where he was head coach from 1994-96. He has been an assistant at six schools since then, but it was even before that when he met Narduzzi; the two were both on the Miami (Ohio) staff in the early 1990s.

“Pat is one of my closest and dearest friends,” Watson said. “I’ve known him for a very long time and have always admired the passion and energy he brings to coaching and teaching.”

Coincidentally, Narduzzi actually took over Watson’s old job when they were at Miami. Watson served as wide receivers coach there in 1989, then moved to quarterbacks the next year. In 1990, Narduzzi got his start in coaching as a RedHawks graduate assistant, then became the wide receivers coach.

“Shawn Watson was one of my first mentors in this business,” Narduzzi said in the statement. “He sat me down as a young coach and taught me how to work with wide receivers in my first full-time job at Miami in the early 1990s. Ever since that time, we have always talked about being able to reunite on the same staff again. I’m really thrilled that the time has finally arrived and he’ll be joining us at Pitt as our new offensive coordinator.”

When Jim Chaney, Pitt’s offensive coordinator in Narduzzi’s first season, left in 2015, Narduzzi said then it would do the program no good to have a coach who comes in and only stays for one year. Canada, Chaney’s replacement, did exactly that.

Wednesday, Narduzzi didn’t mention loyalty or continuity as considerations for this newest hire but insisted that his foremost priority in picking his offensive coordinator would be character.

“Shawn is, first and foremost, a wonderful person and father,” Narduzzi said of Watson. “As a football coach, he is extremely knowledgeable, an excellent recruiter and will be a tremendous strength in the quarterback room and offensive staff room.”

Watson’s last full-time coordinator job was from 2012-13 at Louisville, where he coached NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and the Cardinals went 23-3 in those seasons. But he also called plays in 2014 as assistant head coach at Texas before being stripped of those duties one game into the 2015 season by head coach Charlie Strong. Watson was fired after the season.

He also had a stint from 2007-10 at Nebraska as offensive coordinator under coach Bo Pelini, who did not retain Watson after his fourth year. Now, Watson has big shoes to fill after Pitt’s breakout season on offense under Canada.

Pitt’s spring practices will begin next month, with a new face starting at quarterback and now a new face coaching him.

“Pat and his staff have accomplished so much in such a short period of time at Pitt,” Watson said. “I can’t wait to join them, meet our players and get ready for spring ball.”

