NEW YORK — With football season now over, attention can turn to signing day, an offensive coordinator search and, of course, the Scott Barnes-sized void in Pitt’s athletic department.

For the first time since a statement last week announcing that Pitt’s athletic director is headed to Oregon State for the same job, Pitt chancellor Patrick Gallagher commented on Barnes’ impending departure at a pregame news conference Wednesday before the Panthers’ loss to Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl. With him was deputy athletic director Dan Bartholomae.

“It’s just getting started,” Gallagher said of Pitt’s athletic director search. “Obviously, Scott Barnes is actually still the AD for the time being. His termination date isn’t until early February, so we’re going to take advantage of that, have a smooth transition. It lets us start the search process right away, and we’ve already begun to put that in place.”

Gallagher did not have an athletic director in place when he hired football coach Pat Narduzzi in December 2014, following the firing of former AD Steve Pederson. Randy Juhl, who served as interim AD at that time, is chairing a search committee tasked with helping to fill Barnes’ position.

No timetable was offered by Gallagher.

“We’re expecting to be a very competitive destination for some great AD candidates, so I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

Pitt praises fans

For a second season in a row, though the final score was not what they hoped for, Pitt officials praised the fan base for flocking to the Panthers’ bowl game.

Pitt sold more than 8,000 tickets, including its first and second allotments, a similar figure to last year’s total for the Military Bowl against Navy. The announced attendance Wednesday at Yankee Stadium was 37,918. That’s 700 more than last year’s Duke-Indiana matchup, but second lowest in the game’s seven-year history.

At the news conference, New York Yankees president Randy Levine said he expected a near-sellout and that there were only about 37,000 seats to sell because of renovation projects around the stadium.

“We really can’t thank our fans enough for making the statement that they have these past two years, and showing the world that the Pitt Panthers are as exciting a program as there is in the ACC,” Pitt’s Bartholomae said.

Manager’s corner

One of Northwestern’s biggest supporters Wednesday was an alumnus who has an awful lot of clout at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi, 52, played college baseball for the Wildcats and is a friend of Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald. But he also spoke about how he’s a big-time college football fan on Saturdays, one former and one current Pitt running back included.

“I remember as a kid watching the great Tony Dorsett at Pittsburgh and how much I loved to watch him play,” said Girardi, who won the World Series three times as a Yankees player and once as manager. “I think when you have players that represent your university like a James Conner, how can you not be proud to be a Pittsburgh alum?”

