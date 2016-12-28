NEW YORK — The fourth quarter wasn’t supposed to begin with a backup in at quarterback. Or at running back. Or on the offensive line.

Pitt’s offense nearly had the look of what it would be at the tail end of a blowout, but in reality, the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl was very much up in the air. And when it finally came down, the banged-up Panthers were on the losing end.

With Nate Peterman, James Conner and Dorian Johnson all sidelined for the entire fourth quarter or more, what had been one of the most dynamic offenses in college football slowed down when it needed to come through. No. 2 quarterback Ben DiNucci, a redshirt freshman from Pine-Richland High School seeing his first significant game action at the college level, was intercepted by Kyle Queiro with 1:22 left, and Northwestern (7-6) walked out of Yankee Stadium with a 31-24 victory Wednesday afternoon.

DiNucci was nearly the hero, or something close to it, on the previous drive when a perfectly placed pass to tight end Scott Orndoff fell incomplete. Orndoff, he of a stellar senior season, couldn’t quite haul it in as defenders closed on him. Rather than kick a field goal, coach Pat Narduzzi elected to go for it on fourth-and-10 from Northwestern’s 18, and Jared McGee intercepted DiNucci at the Northwestern 3.

Northwestern’s offensive game plan was a case of wash, rinse, repeat. Justin Jackson took the handoff, made a move and left Pitt’s defense in the dust on his way to the end zone.

That wasn’t one play; that was all day for Northwestern’s standout junior running back as he shredded the Panthers (8-5) until the sun went down in the Bronx. Jackson set a Pinstripe Bowl single-game rushing record with 226 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Jackson got loose early and often. His biggest chunk gain came courtesy of a 68-yard burst from the 2-yard line late in the first quarter that helped set up his first touchdown of the day, from 8 yards out. That capped a 10-play, 99-yard drive that was almost all Jackson, and all on the ground.

He struck again with 3:08 left in the first half, spinning across the goal line for a nifty finish to a 16-yard touchdown run that made it 14-3. Pitt responded on the very next play from scrimmage when junior wide receiver Jester Weah pulled in a 69-yard touchdown grab from Peterman to cut the Northwestern lead to 14-10 and give the Panthers a chance to go back in front in the second half.

Pitt did, taking a 17-14 advantage on a 5-yard keeper by Peterman on the Panthers’ opening drive after halftime, but Northwestern answered back with — who else? — more Jackson. On a delay, he burst through the middle, juked a defender and high-stepped his way to a 40-yard touchdown.

Even with Northwestern holding a 21-17 lead, Pitt didn’t go away. DiNucci, taking over late in the third quarter after Peterman was leveled on a sack, tossed a 5-yard touchdown to George Aston for a 24-21 Pitt lead.

On the ensuing drive, though, Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson found Garrett Dickerson for a 21-yard touchdown. The Wildcats took a 28-24 lead and never looked back, ending Pitt’s three-game winning streak.

It's a bitter end to the season for the Panthers, and the careers of their seniors — not to mention Conner, who left the game late in the first half after a hit and never returned.

Brian Batko: bbatko@post-gazette.conm and Twitter @BrianBatko.