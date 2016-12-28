The season will only get more difficult after tonight, the challenges more daunting and the stakes significantly higher. It’s a fact of which Pitt players and coaches are well aware as they brace for a game tonight against Marshall, their final non-conference game before the rigors of an ACC schedule begin.

As they ready themselves for those heightened obstacles, the Panthers do so with a team heavy on experience and talent at the top, but little else beyond that. They’re a good team, perhaps even a great one capable of making the NCAA tournament, but they’re far from a deep one.

In Pitt’s first 12 games this season, several clear hierarchies emerged. In the most general sense, the team’s 11 scholarship players can be almost halved into a group of six players (Mike Young, Jamel Artis, Cam Johnson, Sheldon Jeter, Chris Jones and Ryan Luther) who have proven to be reliable contributors to varying degrees and a group of five (Justice Kithcart, Jonathan Milligan, Damon Wilson, Corey Manigault and Rozelle Nix) whose roles and overall production have been largely or completely limited.

When measuring by minutes per game, those top six players have accounted for 81 percent of Pitt’s minutes this season. Only one other ACC team — Virginia Tech — has a higher such percentage. Furthermore, just seven Panthers are averaging at least 10 minutes per game, the lowest mark of any ACC team, tied with Wake Forest.

Those disproportionate minute-per-game numbers have, naturally, translated to unbalanced production. Pitt’s top six players have combined to tally 42 games this season with at least 10 points, while the other five have combined for one such night, a 10-point outing from Milligan in a blowout win Nov. 14 against Gardner-Webb. Of the team’s 325 made field goals this season, just 26 have come from the five scholarship players with the fewest minutes per game this season.

“We’re going to need everything we can get,” coach Kevin Stallings said. “Those six guys are going to dictate whether we win or lose, in terms of scoring points, especially.”

Pitt’s thin, uneven roster is a product of broader team construction and unfortunate circumstances. Stallings and his staff, which wasn’t completely finalized until mid-April, opted not to use an open scholarship on the 2016 recruiting class, leaving the Panthers with what amounted to an open roster spot to be filled at a later date. Then, four days before the regular season began, guard Crisshawn Clark had a season-ending knee injury, depriving Pitt of a needed reserve guard who had impressed in the team’s lone exhibition game.

Given those separate factors, the nine-man rotation Stallings spoke about in the preseason has remained something of a dream, as he said he doesn’t believe there are nine players on whom he can rely.

Fostering that depth in-season has proven to be tricky. In many of its games, Pitt has struggled to turn decisive leads into blowouts that would have provided Stallings with the opportunity to bring in some of his younger players to get them experience. He wanted to get his top six players more rest and his other five more minutes, but the lack of faith in the bench gave those six a disproportionate number of minutes and, perhaps, tired them out at times, something that could have played a role in those uninspired finishes.

There are reasons for optimism. Freshman point guard Kithcart, maybe the most talented player off the bench, had career highs in points (5) and assists (4) in the victory a week ago against Nebraska-Omaha, providing a crucial boost for a team craving one. It’s just a single performance, but if it was any sign of things to come, even on an infrequent basis, it can give Pitt some much-needed depth.

“Every day, we try to talk to him, me and Mike Young,” Artis said. “He’s obviously very dangerous on the floor, so just come in and take the right shots, be aggressive and don’t be scared to shoot the ball, which he has to do a little bit more. Just come in, be an energy guy, get some stops and try to give us a spark.”

The potential for players such as Kithcart and others is there, even at incredibly early points in their college careers. As the new year approaches, however, it hasn’t quite materialized into something more substantive.

“I don’t expect the guys after that to be scoring in double figures,” Stallings said. “I don’t see it in practice as much and I don’t see it in games. If I don’t see it in practice, I won’t see it in games.”

