Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes has accepted the same position at Oregon State, the university announced Thursday.

Barnes, who was named Pitt’s replacement for the fired Steve Pederson in April 2015, held the position for 18 months. In a statement released by the school, Barnes said the decision was based on “some very important personal family considerations.”

“Pitt is an incredibly special place with wonderful people who have become like family for us,” Barnes said in the statement. “That’s why leaving the university to accept the athletic director position at Oregon State was such a difficult decision.”

The move comes a week after the Post-Gazette reported that Pitt insiders believed there was a strong possibility Barnes would accept the position at Oregon State.

Barnes will assume his new post Feb. 17. Pitt chancellor Patrick Gallagher said a national search for Barnes’ successor will begin immediately, with Barnes working closely with Gallagher in the coming weeks to assure a smooth transition.

A Spokane, Wash., native and Fresno State graduate who spent much of his personal life and professional career in the western United States, Barnes worked to significantly increase the athletic department’s fundraising efforts. Among the most notable moves of his tenure were the hiring of men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings, the reintroduction of the Pitt script as the university’s primary athletic mark and several capital projects.

