Apparently, part of Pat Narduzzi’s Pinstripe Bowl prep is making a list and checking it twice.

Well, I guess we can’t be totally sure that the man in red who visited Pitt’s practice facility Wednesday afternoon to dish out bowl gifts was the Panthers head coach. It could’ve been the real Santa. But it did look and sound like Narduzzi in the video posted to his Twitter account this morning.

Santa was flanked by an elf who bears a striking resemblance to Pitt tight ends coach Tim Salem. Maybe it was the costume, but that elf had the team room howling with laughter.

Bowl gifts are often a hot topic this time of year, and when Pitt landed in the Pinstripe Bowl, the only description of gifts was simply “a variety of New Era products.” With help from the North Pole, we got a more in-depth look at what that package includes in terms of early Christmas gifts for Pitt’s players.

Appears to be a jacket, backpack, couple short-sleeve shirts, couple long-sleeve shirts, pullover, sweatpants, polo, zip-up hoodie, hats (of course), a $200 shopping spree, and, as St. Nick proudly bellowed at the 0:42 mark of the above clip, “HUARACHE SHOES!”

Is this who's helping delivering my presents for Christmas? pic.twitter.com/GFNpPA5qoB — Kylan Salem (@KylanSalem) December 22, 2016

I felt the need to ask Pitt seniors Nathan Peterman and Matt Galambos about this on a Pinstripe Bowl conference call this morning.

“We got some great Christmas characters in a couple of our coaches, and that provided a laugh,” Peterman said. “So yeah, we’re just enjoying this time. For a lot of us, it’s going to be the last time we play in a Pittsburgh uniform, so definitely enjoying it.”

As we wrote in Wednesday’s Post-Gazette, these are the waning moments of the college careers of Pitt’s seniors. And while they’ve trained a laser-like focus on bowl opponent Northwestern, it never hurts to stay loose during this process, either.

“Just trying to have fun,” Peterman said. “There’s obviously a lot of practices that you go through.”

The team will arrive Friday in New York City to pick up on their practice regimen there, but also to enjoy a heck of a lot of activities in the Big Apple.

Just a reminder to Pitt’s players to be on their best behavior in NYC. After all, your coach might see you when you’re sleeping and know when you’re awake.

