Welcome back, baseball fans. The Pirates are 3-3, neither mostly winners nor mostly losers at this point. Glad to have you, the reader, back for Season 2 of the Pirates mailbag, a weekly Q&A about baseball and the Pittsburgh ball club. If you have a question for next week’s mailbag, send it to snesbitt@post-gazette.com or to @stephenjnesbitt on Twitter. Thanks for participating.

Here we go.

Doug: What is the biggest reason for the Pirates outfield position switch this offseason? And why make any switch given Cutch could be gone soon and you have CF Austin Meadows ready to come up soon thereby putting Marte back in LF and GP in RF. I caught the Braves TV feed of all 3 games this weekend and totally agree with Joe Simpson’s comment that the whole outfield looks “off”.

Stephen: The biggest reason for the switch, Doug, is the Pirates’ belief they had one of the elite defenders in the game — Starling Marte — playing left field. When Marte reached the majors in 2012, he moved to left field only because the Pirates already had Andrew McCutchen, who would go on to win a Gold Glove that season, in center. Now, in 2017, McCutchen’s defensive skills, whether deteriorating dramatically or not, no longer demand moving other players around to suit his situation. Most everyone who has watched the Pirates regularly in recent years will agree Marte seems better suited for center field than McCutchen, but the argument made before the switch was that in PNC Park, with its massive left field, the Pirates needed basically two center fielders. But Marte won back-to-back Gold Gloves in left field, and with McCutchen coming off a year in which he graded shockingly poorly in advanced defensive metrics, it was time for a change.

While Austin Meadows has come through the Pirates’ minor league system as a center fielder — as did McCutchen, Marte and Gregory Polanco — he’ll probably start his major league career as a corner outfielder. The Pirates already have begun to move Meadows around the outfield at Class AAA Indianapolis, where in his first five starts this season he started twice in left, twice in center and once in right. I’d imagine Marte will remain in center field until the Pirates have a good reason to move him while Polanco and Meadows could occupy the corners if/when McCutchen departs.

Simpson, the Braves broadcaster, is right. As a good friend told me over the weekend, the Pirates made playing outfield look very hard. In the home opener alone, Polanco took a bad route to the notch on a ball Marte nearly reached from center, and McCutchen simply missed a line drive to right that went for a double. For the Pirates’ sake, perhaps the series was only a sign of early-season miscommunication. Those should be expected after a full outfield shuffle.

Matt: Your lede for tonight's Glasnow no-hitter?

Stephen: You jinx, you.

Matt’s question came in about a half hour before Tyler Glasnow took the mound for his season debut. The hopes of a no-hitter were dashed when leadoff man Billy Hamilton singled. The following sequence was real, and it was painful: stolen base, pop fly, walk, walk, walk, walk. Glasnow recording five outs and allowing five runs on five walks and four hits. Ouch.

Chef Automatic: What do you think the likelihood is that the Pirates simply don't exercise McCutchen's option for next year?

Stephen: It depends on McCutchen’s productivity, I suppose. If his average stays at .167 all season, it’s an easy decision. But he’s always been a slow starter — .252 career average, .753 career OPS in March/April games — so let’s say those numbers bounce back to something resembling normal. The club option for next season is worth $14.5 million, and it includes a $1 million buyout.

If McCutchen plays well and the Pirates don’t trade him, I expect they will pick up the option, and McCutchen will continue to make up about 15 percent of their payroll.

If McCutchen plays well and the Pirates trade him at the deadline, I expect the team that acquired him also will pick up the option. Why spend to acquire McCutchen, which will be costly, and then roster him for only two months when you could have him for 14 months at a good price?

But if McCutchen plays poorly and rolls into the offseason with a .750 OPS or lower with disappointing defensive numbers, sure, the Pirates certainly could opt for the buyout.

Allen: How long before the Pirates move Cutch down to six or seven in the lineup? #DoTheRightThing

Stephen: How long can you wait? In his Pirates career, McCutchen has only started in the top four spots in the lineup. He’s been leadoff 236 times, No. 2 78 times, No. 3 839 times and cleanup 29 times. He’s had two pinch-hit plate appearances as the six-hitter, and one as the seven-hitter.

Scott: Why is Bastardo on the team? Actually why is he in MLB?

Stephen: A man’s body of work is a big reason teams hold onto him. From 2011-14, Bastardo had a 3.36 ERA over 216⅔ innings for the Philadelphia Phillies. His 2015 season with the Pirates wasn’t always pretty, but he ended it with a 2.98 ERA and 3.33 FIP. That was enough to net him a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets, a contract the Pirates picked up when they returned left-hander Jon Niese to the Mets at the trade deadline last year.

So, Bastardo is here because the Pirates are paying him $6.5 million to be here this season. They aren’t going to dump him unless they see zero value in keeping him. He’s made a good case for a short leash so far this season, allowing five runs and three homers in 3⅓ innings.

Jeff: What's up with the bunting? You better execute that, or you wind up with egg on your face. ... why not swing the frigging bat?

Stephen: Appreciate the self-censoring, Jeff. This is a family show.

The sacrifice bunt versus swing away debate has raged since the Mesoproterozoic era, or longer. When bunts are properly executed, they get golf claps. When bunts fail, fans want the manager fired yesterday. The Pirates have struggled to generate offense early this season, so manager Clint Hurdle has called for a couple bunts. He also didn’t call for a bunt in the ninth inning of a 12-inning loss in Boston, and Marte popped up a bunt anyway. It happens.

Since 2011, Hurdle’s first year as Pirates manager, the Pirates have dropped 360 sacrifice bunts (successful ones), which ranks seventh in the National League. Smack in the middle.

Will: What are your alternate fan-fic theories on this:

Stephen: I have none, Will. I have none at all. Buzz Lightyear adores my mother, and so did I.

Stephen J. Nesbitt: snesbitt@post-gazette.com and Twitter @stephenjnesbitt.