A proposed natural gas power plant in Elizabeth, blocked by township zoning officials last year, is now being considered for a second site the developer hopes will be less controversial.

Elizabeth’s planning commission devoted a two-hour public meeting Wednesday evening to hearing supporters and opponents of the new proposal from Invenergy, a Chicago-based company that builds electric power plants across the country.

The company wants to build a 550-megawatt natural gas-fired plant on a property currently being used as a scrapyard by Casturo Iron & Metal, a McKeesport company. The 140-acre property — on which the plant’s footprint would need 25 acres — is currently zoned for residential uses, and the company is seeking a change in zoning to light industrial uses.

In a PowerPoint presentation to the planning commission, Nick Cohen, director of thermal development at Invenergy, said its preliminary studies have shown that virtually no one in the sparsely populated southern tip of the township will see, hear or smell the facility.

He said the plant would cost about $350 million to build, creating at least 300 construction jobs and 21 full-time employees.

But the idea has generated vocal opposition from residents who are skeptical about industrial activity in the township and the plant’s effect on public health and safety.

Shortly after Invenergy put forth its original proposal last year to build the plant about 10 miles north on the site of a contaminated industrial landfill, residents mobilized to oppose it. Some residents formed Protect Elizabeth Township, encouraging local officials to block the project by organizing petitions and distributing yard signs.

That site, despite being used to dump coal sludge from U.S. Steel during the 1980s, was zoned only for residential purposes, requiring Invenergy to seek a variance from zoning officials.

The township’s zoning board, after three raucous meetings last spring at the Elizabeth Forward Middle School auditorium, voted to deny Invenergy the variance.

Invenergy appealed that decision to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas last July. Filings in that case are due June 5.

On Wednesday, Mr. Cohen said the company would drop the lawsuit if the commissioners approved the zoning change on the Casturo property, which covers a hill next to Smithdale, along the Youghiogheny River.

The planning commission did not comment on the proposal Wednesday, but commissioner Joanne Beckowitz said the commission will schedule a site visit to the property soon before making a recommendation.

The township’s board of commissioners has the final say on whether the zoning is changed to allow the project to move forward.

Supporters and opponents crowded the township’s meeting room to voice their thoughts — divisions in the community that by now have been clearly drawn.

Some were excited by the prospect of jobs and a boost to the tax base. The company estimates would pay $300,000 to $500,000 in local taxes annually.

“I have a stack of resumes from people locally who are already qualified to work here,” Mr. Cohen said. “If you have a skill, you likely will be working here.”

The company is also offering to send its wastewater into Elizabeth’s water treatment facilities, which could help pay for the township’s sorely needed upgrades.

“We think it’s a great opportunity to be a customer,” Mr. Cohen said. “We hope we’ll have an opportunity to plug into that system and offset some of that cost.”

Mr. Cohen showed a map highlighting the route trucks would take to bring the building materials and equipment onto the side. Materials would arrive by barge on the Monongahela and be hauled east on Route 136. They will use two unpaved access roads on either side of Smithdale so no trucks will be going through that community.

Still, other residents urged the township not to bow to the company and equated the company’s offer to drop the lawsuit to a threat.

“This could be residential if the Casturo yard wasn’t there,” said Patty Hoffman, a resident of Mt. Vernon, a neighborhood that is closest to the first property Invenergy is considering.

Fred Bickerton, also a resident of Mt. Vernon, added, “They would set a precedent that would allow anybody who wants to do any kind of industrial activity to do whatever they damn please.”

Another woman, who identified herself as a resident of Smithdale, said.

“It’s quite obvious we have been forgotten by the township,” she said, citing crumbling roads and lack of resources.

“It’s way easier to make decisions when you don’t have to deal with the consequences.”

Smithdale, an unincorporated community, consists of a row of homes cut off geographically from the rest of the township. It has a playground, a war memorial and a few abandoned properties.

On Wednesday, Protect Elizabeth Township signs were planted on one side of the community.