Pet Tales: Striker the cocker spaniel looking to win big at Westminster

Every year the dog that wins Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Show is an instant celebrity, at least for a day or two. The dog is featured the next day on national television programs and in newspapers across the country because the many dog lovers who have never been to an American Kennel Club dog show want to know which breed has been picked as the top dog at Westminster.

This year, a 6-year-old cocker spaniel from Peters is a leading contender for Best in Show honors when the top awards are given on Feb. 13. In 2017, Grand Champion Silverhall Strike Force was the third-winningest dog at AKC shows and the top dog in the sporting group. He won the sporting group at 145 shows and was Best In Show at 42 shows, including the AKC National Championship in Orlando, Fla., where he was chosen over nearly 5,000 dogs.

Striker only has to beat about 2,500 dogs at the Westminster show in New York City. When the sporting group enters the ring, look for the brown and beige cocker spaniel with the magnificent thick, flowing coat. He’s owned by Regina Beinhauer of Peters — yes, that’s her family that owns the funeral homes — and Carolee Douglas of Alburquerque, N.M.

In a dog show, anything can happen. Best In Show could be awarded to a dog that is not highly ranked. for the judging is totally subjective. Judges are looking for the purebred dog that comes closest to meeting the breed standard. Judges look at conformation — the line of the back, legs, head, the set of their ears, the expression in their eyes and their gait. Working, herding and sporting dogs, in particular, should be fit and strong. In breeds with thick coats, including cocker spaniels, perfect grooming is a major factor.

When picking Best In Show, judges are looking for something special — a dog that dazzles. Top show dogs enjoy their time in the ring and they enjoy the applause of spectators. Watch how they move and listen for the crowd reaction.

I haven’t seen Striker at a show, and I didn’t get to meet him because for the past two years he has been on the road almost every weekend, competing in shows with his professional handlers, Mike and Linda Pitts of Knoxville, Tenn. Mrs. Beinhauer, who winters in Florida, will be at ringside in New York, when one of the handlers takes her dog into the Westminster ring.

Mrs. Beinhauer, 68, has been breeding and showing cocker spaniels for over 30 years, much of that time with the woman she calls her mentor, Harriet Kamps of Sparks, Md.

“We have bred close to 200 champions” under the Kamps and Normandy kennel names, Mrs. Beinhauer said. But she didn’t breed Striker. That honor goes to Wilson and Bonnie Pike of Durham, N.H.

“The first time I saw Striker in the show ring in 2012 he was four days over 6 months old. He had ring presence,” Mrs. Beinhauer said. When she complimented the breeders, they told her Striker was for sale. Though she breeds parti-colored cockers — white with colored spots and freckles — she bought him.

“We knew he was a nice dog, but I didn’t know he would be as good as he is.”

So what’s the life of a big-time show dog like? Striker spends more time with his handlers than he does with his owners.

“He’s very attached to Mike and Linda,” Mrs. Beinhauer said. He lives with them and on days when he’s not showing, “he sleeps on their couch and he likes to sleep in. He’s very high-energy and he loves his toys, especially balls. He gets plenty of down time.”

Striker is driven to some dog shows. When he flies, it is never in cargo. The Pitts book a first-class seat and Striker is carried onto the plane in a sherpa bag. He rides under the first-class seat of the professional handler. He was on “Good Morning America” in December after his BIS win at the AKC National Championship.

Striker will retire from the show ring after Wesminster, Mrs. Beinhauer said, though he may be entered in a few shows here and there. At some point he will come to Peters to live with Mrs. Beinhauer and her husband, Rick. He’s known in harness racing circles where he breeds, trains and drives Standardbred horses.

Even with top-winning dogs, no one gets rich breeding and showing dogs. Not if they do it the right way. Responsible breeders don’t actually produce many puppies, they never advertise to sell them and they spend thousands of dollars doing genetic testing. Mrs, Beinhauer’s cocker spaniels are tested for cataracts, retinal dysplasia, hip dysplasia and auto-immune thyroid conditions.

The cost to campaign show dogs almost every weekend can be as high as $100,000 a year, which includes travel expenses, show entry fees and professional handlers. And as a way to “give back” to the breeds of dogs that they love, Mrs. Beinhauer, like many show and hobby breeders, has been very involved in rescue, finding homes for dogs whose owners are unable or unwilling to keep them.

Striker isn’t the only local dog who will be competing at Westminster. Look for mini-profiles of some of the others in the next two weeks.

Go to www.westminsterkennelclub.org for further information. During the day Feb. 12 and 13, judging results for all of the breeds will be posted, and judging in the breed rings will stream online. Highlights, including group judging and Best In Show, will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. On Feb. 12, 8-11 p.m., see the judging of the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups. On Feb. 13, see the judging of sporting, working and terrier groups followed by Best In Show.

Correction, posted Jan. 26, 2018: In an earlier version of this story, the day of Best In Show was misstated.