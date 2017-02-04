Big-eared cats wearing little hats and felines the size of small dogs will be among the attractions at the Steel City Kitties cat show next weekend in Monroeville.

Show manager Alice Schepp of South Fayette will have her own Maine Coon cats Coopur, 2, and Emma, 6 months. It takes three hours to get each of the long-haired cats bathed, dried and fluffed up for a show.

Neither cat is full-grown — that doesn’t happen until they’re 4 or 5 years old — but they’re well on their way to weights ranging from 11 to 25 pounds. That’s pretty big for a kitty costume, and Ms. Schepp has no plans to dress them up. But the cats in “Devon Heaven” will be in full regalia next Saturday.

Their people are members of the Devon Rex Breed Club, a national organization with more than 100 members. They organize a road trip every other year, picking a cat show to showcase a large number of their members.

This year they picked the Steel City Kitties show at the Monroeville Convention Center. Twenty club members have committed, and more are expected to come from as far away as Utah and Canada.

The cat costume contest next Saturday is open to any of the more than 200 felines expected to enter the show. A second show will be held Feb. 12 but without a costume contest. Because of the timing, this Devon Heaven has a Valentine’s Day theme.

“Clubs really like Devon Heaven. It really increases the number of local spectators who attend,” said Linda Peterson, who breeds Devon Rex at her Karmacatz Cattery in Clifton, Va.

Who wouldn’t want to see cats in hats and costumes? Just seeing Devon Rex cats is worth the price of admission. It’s a breed most people have never seen.

Devon Rex “are delightfully silly in both appearance and antics,” according to the Cat Fanciers’ Association Inc. website (www.cfa.org). “This unique breed possesses intensely loyal, human-loving, dog-like qualities.”

They are known for oversized ears, elfin faces and “large impish eyes,” according to CFA, the national organization that sanctions the show. Their coats are unusual and “can range from wildly curly to a soft, suede-like down.” They come in a wide array of colors and patterns, including tabby, and weigh 6 to 9 pounds.

Cat costumes are a “thing” for many Devon Rex fanciers, and the cats seem to enjoy it, Ms. Peterson said.

She sent me photographs of cats at the 2015 Devon Heaven in Ohio. A white cat sported blue angel wings. A golden-beige cat wore an elaborate crown and a red, white and blue cape. There was a unicorn costume, complete with a white head horn, and a tabby in a red-and-white pleated cheerleader skirt and a color-coordinated top.

There’s still time to join in the fun. Entry fee for one class is $50, and the entry deadline is noon Tuesday. Your cat doesn’t have to be a Maine Coon, Devon Rex, Persian, Siamese or any of the other 39 breeds recognized by CFA. There’s a household pets division, and those cats don’t need breed registration papers. They just need to be up to date on inoculations.

Show hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. The costume contest next Saturday is expected to be judged at about 3 p.m.

Cat shows always have vendors selling unique cat toys and products. In a non-cat departure, KingView Mead, a home-based winery in Pleasant Hills, will be there with its honey-based wines.

Spectator admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children. Children under 5 get in free. The Monroeville Convention Center is 209 Mall Plaza Road, 15146.

To enter the show, go to www.steelcitykitties.com or call show secretary Marilyn McBane at 412-734-9419.

Linda Wilson Fuoco: lfuoco@post-gazette.com or 412-263-3064 or on Facebook.