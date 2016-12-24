Small dogs are usually adopted quickly, but no one who visited the Angel Ridge Animal Rescue wanted a scared, shivering, 13-pound rat terrier who had just been separated from her puppies.

The five puppies were adopted quickly, but it took several weeks for the mom to be adopted by Leo and Faye Kennedy. In 2013, they took the 18-month-old dog to their home in Peters and named her Olive.

Three years later, Olive inspired the couple to write an essay that won $50,000 for the Washington County shelter that took in her and her puppies.

More than 5,000 people competed in the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes Campaign, writing about how their adopted pets changed their lives.

Of the 54 finalists, Olive’s story was selected as one of two second-place winners. Judges called Mr. Kennedy’s entry a “heart-warming and hilarious tale.” Here is an excerpt:

“I never had a small dog. Never wanted one. Small dogs are ‘yappy,’ attention-seeking, purse-riding ankle-biters. ... That wasn’t me. I had REAL dogs — German shepherds, Labrador retrievers and great Danes.

“It was a Saturday afternoon when my wife returned from walking dogs at the [Angel Ridge] shelter, which she did every weekend. I ... turned to see her holding a little brown dog that was shaking like a bowl of jello. My jaw dropped. Who was this interloper?”

The little dog wouldn’t eat at the shelter because she was frightened by the larger dogs. So Mrs. Kennedy, who has been volunteering at shelters since 2004, brought her home just for one night. Now back to the essay:

“My wife and Olive traveled to and from home and shelter for a couple of weeks, but there were no takers. ... The only potential adopter was interested in her ability to kill groundhogs in their yard! That was all I needed to hear. I wasn’t letting her go.”

Olive was house-broken, slept nicely in a crate and “never begged or cried.”

“Every misconception I had about small dogs was shattered by Olive. When it got cold, she wore a coat dutifully. When her feet froze in the snow, she donned booties without complaint. She never balked on walks regardless of distance or weather.”

“The last rule my wife had was no dogs in bed. But I quickly found I could hide the little dog in the folds of my quilt. ... Olive, a 13-pound, needle-nose powerhouse — is a REAL dog who’s made a huge impact on me. She’s our welcome waggin’, floor cleaner, benevolent bedbug, morning alarm clock, fitness coach and my favorite show to watch.”

“She changed the one thing that surprised everyone including me — my mind,” the essay concludes.

Olive also fit right in with the couple’s two big rescue dogs — Irwin, a great Dane-English pointer mix, and Patsy Cline, a bull terrier mix.

Images of Olive and Patsy adorn a rug designed by Mrs. Kennedy, a graphic designer. Here’s how she made the rug:

A friend photographed the dogs and “ran it through the Waterlogue app on her phone” and sent the image to Mrs. Kennedy, who had the rug made by Visionbedding.com.

An essay about Irwin won fourth place and $5,000 for Angel Ridge in the Petco Great Ones contest in November 2013. He was 13 years old and in failing heath when Mrs. Kennedy wrote an essay in Irwin’s voice stating why she was the Great One in his life.

“My world is slowly shrinking. Still ... I love my home, my food, my walks and my big orange ball in the backyard and as long as I have my mom, I have everything,” the essay concluded.

Irwin died three months later.

Last week, Mr. Kennedy read the Olive essay at the Petco store in Washington, Pa., and Angel Ridge founder Nancy Shannon accepted the $50,000 grant.

The pet supplies company’s foundation awarded $750,000 to shelters and rescues in the contest this year.

Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has given more than $170 million to support animal welfare, including spay and neuter programs and cancer research.

Olive has a chance to win more money for the shelter in online voting for the People’s Choice Award. The five organizations with the most votes win an additional $5,000-$25,000. Go to petco.com/​holidaywishes to read the entries and to vote. Voting ends Dec. 31.

