The first Pup Night at PNC Park on Tuesday sold out quickly, but dog lovers didn’t need a ticket for the pregame party on Federal Street. Ainsworth Pet Nutrition and Rachael Ray Nutrish sponsor the 13 special events in which human and canine baseball fans enjoy Pirates night games from the Miller Lite Rooftop.

They also sponsor the pregame street parties that feature games, prizes, treats and adoptable dogs. Tickets for the remaining 12 Pup Night games are $35 for one dog and one person and $35 for each additional person. A portion of proceeds benefit local shelters.The dates are: April 25, May 16 and 30, June 13 and 27, July 18, Aug. 1, 8 and 22, and Sept. 5, 19 and 26 (m.mlb.com/pirates/tickets/info/pup-night).

Warning: Leave fearful dogs at home. Fireworks go off when the Bucs get a home run and when they win.