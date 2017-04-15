Pup Night at PNC Park: Fetch me at the ballgame!
April 15, 2017 12:00 AM
-
Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Kristin Brewer of Coraopolis and Riggins wait for the weather to clear Tuesday night at PNC Park. This was Riggins second game, Ms. Brewer said. “It rained last time, so apparently we’re bad luck.”
-
Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Layla rests her paws on the feet of Meghan Miller of Kent, Ohio. Christina Gillespie of Carnegie was along, watching Layla for her sister. “She came last year, too. She loves it here.”
-
Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
: Marina Rutherford of Shaler, left, and Eddie were joined by Jen Kokorugga and Jen Fungi, both of Ross, who brought their new puppy, Oakley. It was the first game for both dogs.
-
Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Newfoundland Weizenbock, who often goes by "Bock," waits with Anthony Bakos, center, and Darcy Hall of New Kensington to head into the ballpark.
By Linda Wilson Fuoco / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The first Pup Night at PNC Park on Tuesday sold out quickly, but dog lovers didn’t need a ticket for the pregame party on Federal Street. Ainsworth Pet Nutrition and Rachael Ray Nutrish sponsor the 13 special events in which human and canine baseball fans enjoy Pirates night games from the Miller Lite Rooftop.
They also sponsor the pregame street parties that feature games, prizes, treats and adoptable dogs. Tickets for the remaining 12 Pup Night games are $35 for one dog and one person and $35 for each additional person. A portion of proceeds benefit local shelters.The dates are: April 25, May 16 and 30, June 13 and 27, July 18, Aug. 1, 8 and 22, and Sept. 5, 19 and 26 (m.mlb.com/pirates/tickets/info/pup-night).
Warning: Leave fearful dogs at home. Fireworks go off when the Bucs get a home run and when they win.