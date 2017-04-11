When it comes to fetishizing American airstrikes, the anchors of our national media know how to roll over and expose their bellies to the appreciative rubs of the generals hired by their networks as “military consultants.” MSNBC anchor Brian Williams didn’t even try to suppress the joy he felt as freshly minted footage showed Tomahawk missiles launching from Navy destroyers last week, destined to rain down on a largely abandoned airfield in Syria.

“We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Mr. Williams said of the Pentagon-supplied videos. “I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: ‘I’m guided by the beauty of our weapons.’ And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments making what is, for them, a brief flight over this airfield.”

The line lifted out of context from the late singer’s 1988 song “First, We Take Manhattan” reflects a terrorist’s perspective, a detail that Mr. Williams, an avowed Leonard Cohen fan, somehow missed. There’s plenty of irony layered in Leonard Cohen’s synth-pop classic, but irony was the first casualty of Mr. Williams’ clumsy attempt at blessing opportunistic state violence by quoting a song that skewers ideologically motivated terrorist violence.

It was an appalling journalistic moment, but one that was consistent with the sentiment across the cable news universe. Absent an actual constructive Syria policy, cratering an airstrip used in the deployment of chemical weapons would send a much-needed “message” to the criminal regime of Bashar Assad, according to consensus opinion.

The next day, Assad was killing his people with conventional weapons again with nary a peep from President Donald Trump who, basking in unearned acclaim as “presidential” from those who usually criticize him, geared up for another long weekend of golf at the Trump course near Mar-a-Lago. So much for a “message” sent and received. Was Assad chastened? Of course not! He’s still the butcher he was before the U.S. missile strike, but now he has Iranian and Russian assurances that the next American attack will suffer a counteroffensive that won’t fit Brian Williams’ definition of beautiful weapons.

So what was the missile attack really about? Bluster obviously. A historically unpopular president needed to change the narrative so that he looked “strong” responding to Assad’s gas attack, even though he is flailing in a vacuum created by the absence of coherent policy options. It is reported that Mr. Trump was so “moved” by the images of children and babies dying from the gas attack that he launched the missiles, though he’s not so moved by that same humanitarian disaster to increase America’s quota of Syrian refugees for resettlement.

He’s not so moved by the images of the Syrian dead and dying to actually spend weekend golf time hammering out a framework of a morally and intellectually defensible policy. Mr. Trump is really, really good at an abstract, loveless kind of compassion that doesn’t truly threaten the perpetrators of massacres, as long as they stick to bullets and bombs.

Mr. Trump loves being commander in chief, but getting educated about the details of Middle East hot spots is a non-starter for him. He couldn’t care less whether Assad stays or goes — it’s all about his gut “feeling” at the time. It’s foreign policy by intestinal fortitude, not principle. Still, last week’s empty gesture was sufficiently popular with the ruling class to encourage more in the future — provided the cost is low and the enemy’s anti-missile batteries are turned off, as they were the last time.

Mr. Trump routinely mocked the Obama administration for contemplating military strikes in Syria that didn’t make the Islamic State a top priority. President Barack Obama tried, but was never able to get a skeptical Congress or the American people behind him for strikes that would have taken out all of Syria’s airfields.

Mr. Trump’s bombings were modest compared to what Mr. Obama envisioned, but Washington and the media give the president credit for actually doing it instead of agonizing over the cost of getting entangled in another Middle East war like his predecessor. After all, what can be more “presidential” than a “message” backed up by 59 cruise missiles?

With a few exceptions, our cowardly Congress doesn’t want its fingerprints on anything authorizing a Syrian intervention, including strategic bombing. To the president goes all the glory — and the shame. Cruise missile strikes make weird political bedfellows. Elected Democrats and the mainstream media stand with Trump. I’m in the company of right-wing ratbags this time, though, unlike many of them, I believe Assad gassed his own people. I don’t believe sending “messages” saves a single life.

As Leonard Cohen once (ironically) sang: “There is a war between the ones who say there is a war / And the ones who say there isn’t / Why don’t you come on back to the war, that’s right, get in it.”

