As this abomination of a year winds down, it’s only natural to take stock of the things we hate about each other and the things that bind us together in hatred of a common enemy.

I was reminded earlier this week when my cell phone rang with yet another unsolicited telemarketing call that nothing unites those on the left and right as much as loathing for phone scammers.

It doesn’t matter that both my landline and cell phones are registered on the federal “do-not-call” list, there are companies willing to risk big fines rather than leave a potential sucker unharassed during the holiday season.

While my landline remains nuisance-free, it’s my cell phone that blows up daily with a woman’s slightly robotic prerecorded voice informing me that a nameless company is calling about my credit worthiness before quickly adding that “there’s no problem.” The voice suggests I hit “1” to speak to the operator about how I can ensure the absolute best credit moving forward.

Earlier this week I hit “1” and asked to be removed from the company’s call list. A very nice woman apologized for the annoyance and assured me that my number would be purged from the list. It wasn’t. The next day, I got a call. The day after that, the phone rang again.

There is no discernible pattern to when the calls come in. I’ve received them at all hours except the late evenings. Sometimes, I’ve gotten them twice in one day.

On Wednesday, the phone rang at 2:38 p.m. The number that popped up was one I didn’t recognize: (503) 255-6141. “Portland, Oregon” flashed under it. Since I don’t know anyone in Portland, I knew it was the scammers again.

Per the prerecorded voice’s instructions, I held on and pushed “1” for the live operator. A man with a foreign accent answered. He rushed through the first part of his script, words tumbling into one another before ending with an insincere “… and how is your day, sir?”

I launched into my accumulated grievances. I didn’t want to be on his company’s call list. I had been assured earlier in the week that the calls would stop. Didn’t I have the right not to be harassed, I asked? He listened. I had the moral high ground. “Take me off the call list, now!”

There was a pause, then the sound of a barely suppressed laugh. “You don’t pay me,” he said carefully enunciating each word. I heard myself saying “what?” because I had never heard one of these guys break from the script in such a rude way. He must’ve known he wasn’t being monitored by a supervisor.

Clearly, I was dealing with a rogue at an already disreputable company who had my phone number. Sputtering with rage, I repeated that I didn’t want any more calls from his little scam operation and that I would join the first class-action suit I could find to take his company down.

I swear I could almost hear him chuckle. “What’s your supervisor’s number?” I asked.

“OK,” he said. “You ready?”

“Give me the number.”

“OK,” he said. “It’s 1-800 ...”

“Yeah?” I said scribbling the prefix.

“… Kiss … my … [backside].”

Even I had to laugh before calling him a name that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. We hung up on each other. I immediately called back hoping to get a manager, but was greeted by the following recording: “The number or code you dialed is incorrect. Please check the number and try again.”

Checkmate! Now there was little doubt that it was a fly-by-night scam. Still, I wanted some satisfaction and possibly even revenge against the smug operator who had jolted me out of my complacency.

This is where airing dirty laundry in public could have benefits. Among my many readers, there will be those who are extremely well versed in how to deal with the petty annoyances of telemarketing. This is an area where even those who hate my politics may sympathize with me enough to help me deal with this problem.

After all, crushing obnoxious telemarketing companies isn’t a liberal or conservative issue. It’s about restoring civil discourse and taking charge of our phones again. If the left and the right can agree on this thing, maybe there’s hope for our species after all.

